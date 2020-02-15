Dublin derby to go ahead, but RTÉ forced to cancel live broadcast due to high winds

TODAY’S SSE AIRTRICITY League clash between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers [KO 2pm] is going ahead in spite of the high winds battering Dalymount Park, but RTÉ have been forced to cancel their planned live broadcast of the game.

The strong winds wrought by Storm Dennis meant that the commentary gantry and elevated camera positions were deemed unsafe, and a decision was made to cancel the live broadcast just less than an hour before kick-off.

RTÉ’s live radio commentary of the game goes ahead as planned.

Referee Rob Hennessy inspects the benches ahead of kick-off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

An RTÉ statement read, “The SSE Airtricity League of Ireland and RTÉ Sport regret to announce the cancellation of live TV coverage of today’s Dublin derby between Bohemian FC and Shamrock Rovers. The decision was taken on health and safety grounds due to the inclement weather and its effect on the working conditions of broadcast staff.”

The game itself was subject to some doubt, with the wind blowing over the dugouts, which have since been secured. Referee Robert Hennessy inspected the pitch and grounds 90 minutes before kick-of and decreed that the game will go ahead. Having initially been scheduled for last night, Friday 14 February for an evening kick-off, but was moved to this afternoon following consultation with Gardaí.