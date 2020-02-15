This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin derby to go ahead, but RTÉ forced to cancel live broadcast due to high winds

Dalymount Park has been battered by the high winds of Storm Dennis.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 8,404 Views 24 Comments
https://the42.ie/5008591

Updated 34 minutes ago

TODAY’S SSE AIRTRICITY League clash between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers [KO 2pm] is going ahead in spite of the high winds battering Dalymount Park, but RTÉ have been forced to cancel their planned live broadcast of the game. 

The strong winds wrought by Storm Dennis meant that the commentary gantry and elevated camera positions were deemed unsafe, and a decision was made to cancel the live broadcast just less than an hour before kick-off. 

RTÉ’s live radio commentary of the game goes ahead as planned.

rob-hennessy-inspects-the-bench Referee Rob Hennessy inspects the benches ahead of kick-off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

An RTÉ statement read, “The SSE Airtricity League of Ireland and RTÉ Sport regret to announce the cancellation of live TV coverage of today’s Dublin derby between Bohemian FC and Shamrock Rovers. The decision was taken on health and safety grounds due to the inclement weather and its effect on the working conditions of broadcast staff.”

The game itself was subject to some doubt, with the wind blowing over the dugouts, which have since been secured. Referee Robert Hennessy inspected the pitch and grounds 90 minutes before kick-of and decreed that the game will go ahead. Having initially been scheduled for last night, Friday 14 February for an evening kick-off, but was moved to this afternoon following consultation with Gardaí. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

