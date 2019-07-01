This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ announce live coverage of Dundalk's Champions League opener

The League of Ireland champions face Riga FC at Oriel Park next week.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 6:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,592 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4705508
Dundalk begin their European odyssey on 10 July.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

THE RTÉ CAMERAS will be at Oriel Park next week as Dundalk begin their quest to qualify for the Champions League group stages. 

Vinny Perth’s side face Latvian champions Riga FC in their first qualifying round first leg tie next Wednesday 10 July, and there will be live TV coverage on RTÉ2.

Peter Collins will present the state broadcaster’s live coverage from Oriel, with John Kenny on match commentary. The game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will also be available online on the RTÉ Player. 

Dundalk face the first of four qualifying hurdles as they bid to reach the promised land of the group stages for the first time.

Partizani (Albania) or Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) await the winner in the second round.

