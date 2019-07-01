RTÉ announce live coverage of Dundalk's Champions League opener

THE RTÉ CAMERAS will be at Oriel Park next week as Dundalk begin their quest to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Vinny Perth’s side face Latvian champions Riga FC in their first qualifying round first leg tie next Wednesday 10 July, and there will be live TV coverage on RTÉ2.

Peter Collins will present the state broadcaster’s live coverage from Oriel, with John Kenny on match commentary. The game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will also be available online on the RTÉ Player.

Dundalk face the first of four qualifying hurdles as they bid to reach the promised land of the group stages for the first time.

Partizani (Albania) or Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) await the winner in the second round.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!