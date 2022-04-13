RTÉ announce 2022 GAA championship TV schedule with 35 live games

RTÉ HAVE LAUNCHED their 2022 GAA championship schedule with 35 games set to be televised live.

The championship begins this weekend with The Sunday Game televising two Munster senior hurling ties as league winners Waterford face Tipperary and All-Ireland champions Limerick travel to take on Cork.

The station’s first championship football game of the season will be the Connacht meeting of Mayo and Galway in Castlebar on Sunday week, 24 April.

There will be 17 hurling games live on RTÉ – nine in Munster, two in Leinster, the Joe McDonagh Cup final and five in the All-Ireland series.

Then there will be 18 live football matches with seven in the provinces (three in Ulster, two in Connacht, one in Munster and one in Leinster), three in the Tailteann Cup and eight in the All-Ireland series.

RTÉ’s punditry team for the opening weekend will see presenter Joanne Cantwell joined by Anthony Daly, Donal Óg Cusack and Shane Dowling for the live Munster hurling ties, while the highlights show that evening sees Des Cahill alongside Colm O’Rourke, Derek McGrath, Liam Sheedy and Sean Cavanagh.

RTÉ's Sunday Game presenter Joanne Cantwell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Sunday 17 April

2pm – Munster SHC: Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park.

4pm – Munster SHC: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sunday 24 April

2pm – Munster SHC: Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium.

4pm – Connacht SFC: Mayo v Galway, Castlebar.

Sunday 1 May

2pm – Leinster SHC: Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium.

4pm – Ulster SFC: Derry v Tyrone/Fermanagh.

Sunday 8 May

2pm – Munster SHC: Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds.

4pm – Ulster SFC: Donegal/Armagh v Cavan/Antrim.

Sunday 15 May

2pm – Munster SHC: Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park.

4pm – Munster SHC: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park.

Sunday 22 May

- (RTÉ 1 & RTÉ 2 simultaneous)

Munster SHC: Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium.

Munster SHC: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park.

Saturday 28 May

3pm – Munster senior football final.

5pm – Leinster senior football final.

Sunday 29 May

1.45pm – Connacht senior football final.

4pm – Ulster senior football final.

Saturday 4 June

4.45pm – Joe McDonagh Cup hurling final.

7pm – Leinster senior hurling final.

Sunday 5 June

2pm – Round 1 football qualifier.

4pm – Munster senior hurling final.

Sunday 12 June

Round 2 football qualifiers (x2 matches).

Saturday 18 June

All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals (x2).

Sunday 19 June

Tailteann Cup semi-finals (x2).

Sunday 26 June

All-Ireland football quarter-finals (x2).

Saturday 2 July

All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

Sunday 3 July

All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

Saturday 9 July

Tailteann Cup final.

All-Ireland football semi-final.

Sunday 10 July

All-Ireland football semi-final.

Sunday 17 July

All-Ireland hurling final.

Sunday 24 July

All-Ireland football final.

