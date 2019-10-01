Kilkenny, Limerick, Donegal, Clare and Roscommon GAA club games set for TV coverage

THREE COUNTY FINALS along with Kilkenny hurling and Donegal football games are set to be televised over the next two weekends as the 2019 GAA club action intensifies.

RTÉ’s live coverage continues next Saturday with a double-header from the Kilkenny senior hurling championship, reigning All-Ireland kingpins Ballyhale meeting 2015 county champions Clara in the pick of the games. The first tie sees 2017 title winners Dicksboro take on Erins Own. Evanne Ní Chuilinn presents coverage from 2.45pm.

TG4 have announced their GAA club schedule for the next two Sunday afternoons. Na Piarsaigh face Patrickswell on 6 October in live coverage of the Limerick senior decider followed by deferred showing of the Donegal football semi-final between Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar, a meeting of the 2018 and 2017 county champions.

Then on 13 October TG4 will broadcast live the Clare hurling decider between Cratloe and Sixmilebridge, followed by deferred coverage of the Roscommon football final that sees Padraig Pearses take on Roscommon Gaels.

GAA Beo will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with analysis from Mark Foley, Pat Fleury, Charlie McGeever, Paul Flanagan, Cathal Moore and Paul Conroy.

Here’s the full list of games:

TV GAA Club Schedule

Saturday 5 October

Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-finals

Dicksboro v Erins Own, Nowlan Park, 3pm – RTÉ 2 Live

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Clara, Nowlan Park, 5pm – RTÉ 2 Live

Sunday 6 October

Limerick senior hurling final

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm – TG4 Live

Donegal senior football semi-final

Gaoth Dobhair v Kilcar, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey – TG4 Deferred

Sunday 13 October

Clare senior hurling final

Cratloe v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, Ennis, Time TBC - TG4 Live

Roscommon senior football final