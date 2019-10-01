This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny, Limerick, Donegal, Clare and Roscommon GAA club games set for TV coverage

There’s plenty to get stuck into over the next fortnight.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 11:32 AM
58 minutes ago 1,773 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4829734
Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilcar and Na Piarsaigh all face huge games.
Image: INPHO
Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilcar and Na Piarsaigh all face huge games.
Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilcar and Na Piarsaigh all face huge games.
Image: INPHO

THREE COUNTY FINALS along with Kilkenny hurling and Donegal football games are set to be televised over the next two weekends as the 2019 GAA club action intensifies.

RTÉ’s live coverage continues next Saturday with a double-header from the Kilkenny senior hurling championship, reigning All-Ireland kingpins Ballyhale meeting 2015 county champions Clara in the pick of the games. The first tie sees 2017 title winners Dicksboro take on Erins Own. Evanne Ní Chuilinn presents coverage from 2.45pm.

TG4 have announced their GAA club schedule for the next two Sunday afternoons. Na Piarsaigh face Patrickswell on 6 October in live coverage of the Limerick senior decider followed by deferred showing of the Donegal football semi-final between Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar, a meeting of the 2018 and 2017 county champions.

Then on 13 October TG4 will broadcast live the Clare hurling decider between Cratloe and Sixmilebridge, followed by deferred coverage of the Roscommon football final that sees Padraig Pearses take on Roscommon Gaels.

GAA Beo will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with analysis from Mark Foley, Pat Fleury, Charlie McGeever, Paul Flanagan, Cathal Moore and Paul Conroy.

Here’s the full list of games:

TV GAA Club Schedule

Saturday 5 October

Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-finals 

  • Dicksboro v Erins Own, Nowlan Park, 3pm – RTÉ 2 Live
  • Ballyhale Shamrocks v Clara, Nowlan Park, 5pm – RTÉ 2 Live

Sunday 6 October

Limerick senior hurling final

  • Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm – TG4 Live

Donegal senior football semi-final

  • Gaoth Dobhair v Kilcar, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey – TG4 Deferred

Sunday 13 October

Clare senior hurling final

  • Cratloe v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, Ennis, Time TBC - TG4 Live

Roscommon senior football final

  • Padraig Pearses v Roscommon Gaels, Dr Hyde Park - TG4 Deferred

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie