RTÉ announce coverage of eight live Allianz GAA league games this spring

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED their live schedule of televised games for the 2024 Allianz GAA Leagues.

The station will have eight live games in the Saturday night slot, starting with Kerry’s home tie in Tralee against Derry in Division 1 of the football on 27 January.

The first hurling game will be the meeting of Cork against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 10 February.

In total there will be six football games live and two hurling.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

RTÉ GAA League 2024 Live Games

27 January: Kerry v Derry, 5pm – Division 1 football.

3 February: Mayo v Dublin, 7.30pm – Division 1 football.

10 February: Cork v Kilkenny, 7.30pm – Division 1 hurling.

17 February: Kerry v Mayo, 7.30pm – Division 1 football.

24 February: Tyrone v Mayo, 5.15pm – Division 1 football.

2 March: Derry v Dublin, 5pm – Division 1 football.

9 March: Limerick v Tipperary, 7.30pm – Division 1 hurling.