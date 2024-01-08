Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
David Clifford and Chrissy McKaigue during last year's All-Ireland semi-final. James Crombie/INPHO
Tune in

RTÉ announce coverage of eight live Allianz GAA league games this spring

The action begins with Kerry at home to Derry on Saturday 27 January.
2
1.2k
1 hour ago

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED their live schedule of televised games for the 2024 Allianz GAA Leagues.

The station will have eight live games in the Saturday night slot, starting with Kerry’s home tie in Tralee against Derry in Division 1 of the football on 27 January.

The first hurling game will be the meeting of Cork against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 10 February.

In total there will be six football games live and two hurling.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

RTÉ GAA League 2024 Live Games

  • 27 January: Kerry v Derry, 5pm – Division 1 football.
  • 3 February: Mayo v Dublin, 7.30pm – Division 1 football.
  • 10 February: Cork v Kilkenny, 7.30pm – Division 1 hurling.
  • 17 February: Kerry v Mayo, 7.30pm – Division 1 football.
  • 24 February: Tyrone v Mayo, 5.15pm – Division 1 football.
  • 2 March: Derry v Dublin, 5pm – Division 1 football.
  • 9 March: Limerick v Tipperary, 7.30pm – Division 1 hurling.
  • 16 March: Galway v Dublin, 3.15pm – Division 1 football.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     