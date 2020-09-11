Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

FIVE MATCHES FROM around the country will receive live TV coverage this weekend as part of a busy schedule of club GAA action.

Tonight’s Kerry senior football semi-final between defending champions East Kerry and St Brendan’s is being shown on TG4.

The station are broadcasting the Antrim hurling final on Sunday as Dunloy face Loughgiel Shamrocks along with the Dublin football semi-final between Ballyboden St-Enda’s and St Judes.

RTÉ’s coverage on Saturday comes from UPMC Nowlan Park as it’s senior hurling semi-final day with Dicksboro playing O’Loughlin Gaels and Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on James Stephens.

County boards are also providing their own streaming services and here’s a list of all the senior club action you can take in.

Friday

Leinster

The Carlow senior football weekened schedule commences with Palatine against Old Leighlin at 7.30pm.

Champions Killoe are back in the Longford SFC race as they play Mostrim at 8pm with the game being covered by the county board.

Munster

TG4′s cameras are live from Tralee with the first of the Kerry senior football semi-finals, defending champions East Kerry take on St Brendan’s at 7.30pm.

Ulster

Fermanagh GAA TV are showing their first senior football semi-final live with Derrygonnelly Harps going up against Kinawley Brian Borus at 8pm.

Saturday

Connacht

The All-Ireland kingpins Corofin have a Galway SFC quarter-final against Salthill-Knocknacarra at 2.30pm and that along with Tuam Stars v Bearna at 5.30pm are the games live-streamed by the county’s website.

Corofin's Kieran Molloy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The first of the Leitrim SFC semi-finals set to be live-streamed is Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s at 6pm on the county’s website.

Leinster

The Carlow SFC continues with Tinryland meeting Rathvilly at 7pm on Páirc TV.

Dubs TV have the county’s opening senior football semi-final which sees reigning champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s go up against St Judes at 5.30pm.

RTÉ are live from UPMC Nowlan Park for the Kilkenny senior hurling semi-finals, Dicksboro v O’Loughlin Gaels at 3pm and James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks at 5pm.

In Kildare there are four matches live-streamed in Round 3 of the SFC in association with Dundara Television & Media. Those fixtures are St Laurence’s v Sarsfields at 1.45pm, Johnstownbridge v Eadestown at 1.45pm, Raheens v Moorefield at 3.30pm and Carbury v Maynooth at 3.30pm.

The Offaly senior hurling matches in the spotlight are Birr against Coolderry and Ballinamere against Belmont, both at 5pm.



Meath GAA TV have a senior hurling quarter-final with Kilmessan against Kildalkey at 5.30pm.

Munster

Two matches in Cork are being live-streamed by the Irish Examiner – Mourneabbey v West Cork Ladies at 5pm in the ladies football senior final and Sarsfields v Erins Own in the Premier SHC quarter-final at 7.30pm.

The second of the Kerry SFC semi-finals is being live-streamed by their county board at 7pm with Mid Kerry facing Dr Crokes.

Limerick GAA TV are in the Gaelic Grounds for the SHC semi-finals which see Kilmallock play Doon at 5.30pm and Na Piarsaigh face Patrickswell at 7.30pm.

Kilmallock are bidding for a county final place Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clare GAA TV have senior semi-final action in football with Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Lissycasey at 2pm and in hurling with Éire Óg Ennis v Sixmilebridge at 5pm.

The Tipperary SFC semi-final tie involving Loughmore-Casteiney and Moyle Rovers at 4.30pm is being streamed on the county’s official platforms.

Sunday

Connacht

There are also two Galway senior quarter-finals live-streamed with Mountbellew-Moylough taking on Killannin at 2.30pm and Moycullen facing St James at 5.30pm.

The Leitrim SFC semi-final being covered is Glencar-Manorhamilton v St Mary’s-Kiltoghert at 4.30pm.

And the Roscommon SHC semi-finals see Athleague play Four Roads at 1pm and Tremane v Padraig Pearses at 4.30pm, both on the county’s website.

Leinster

There are a couple of Carlow senior football ties being streamed via Páirc TV as Mount Leinster Rangers face Éire Óg at 1.30pm and Bagenalstown Gaels play O’Hanrahans at 6pm.

TG4 have a second live game with the Dublin SFC semi-final tie involving Ballymun Kickhams against Kilmacud Crokes at 4.30pm.

And four more Kildare SFC ties are being covered by the county board are Celbridge v Naas at 1.45pm, Round Towers v Confey at 1.45pm, Athy v Monasterevan at 3.30pm and Clane v Castledermot at 3.30pm.

There is a SHC quarter-final on Meath GAA TV as Na Fianna play Longwood at 5pm.

In Wicklow the focus is on the senior hurling semi-finals, courtesy of 247.tv, with Carnew Emmets against Éire Óg Greystones at 2pm and Bray Emmets against St Patrick’s at 5pm.

The Westmeath senior football ties on Iarmhí TV are the semi-finals of Tyrrellspass v Athlone at 2pm and St Loman’s v The Downs at 5.30pm while there is a senior relegation play-off being shown as Castledaly take on Shandonagh at 2.30pm.

Munster

Clare GAA TV will be covering the senior football semi-final tie that sees Cratloe against St Breckan’s at 5.45pm and earlier the senior hurling clash that involves Ballyea and O’Callaghan Mills.

There are two Cork Premier SHC quarter-finals, Douglas v Blackrock at 2pm and Na Piarsaigh v UCC at 7pm, live-streamed by the Irish Examiner.

Blackrock's manager Fergal Ryan Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ulster

Armagh TV are showing the county’s senior football decider at 4pm as Crossmaglen Rangers take on Maghery.

The Antrim SHC final is the first TG4 live game as Dunloy Cuchullains take on Loughgiel Shamrocks at 2.45pm.

Fermanagh GAA TV show the county’s second senior football semi-final as Ederney St Joseph’s meet Teemore Shamrocks at 7pm.

