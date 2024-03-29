RTÉ announce live TV coverage for GAA championship 2024

THE NEW SEASON of The Sunday Game will commence with the Ulster championship clash of Monaghan against Cavan on 7 April.

RTÉ today announced their schedule of live TV games for the 2024 GAA Championships, with their flagship live show starting a new season on Sunday week from Clones.

Presenter Joanne Cantwell will be joined by pundits Paul Flynn and Peter Canavan, with coverage starting at 3.15pm for a game that will throw in at 4pm. The Sunday Game highlights show returns that night with Jacqui Hurley presenting.

The following weekend will see the reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin face Longford or Meath in the Leinster senior football quarter-final.

Hurling action starts with a repeat of the last two epic Munster finals as champions Limerick take on Clare on Sunday 21 April in Ennis, while the following week there is live TV coverage of Galway against Kilkenny in the Leinster hurling championship, and Limerick facing Tipperary in the Munster hurling championship.

RTÉ GAA Championship Fixtures 2024.

