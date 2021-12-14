RTÉ reveal nominees for 2021 Manager of the Year award

THE NOMINEES FOR the RTÉ Sport Awards Manager of the Year for 2021 have been revealed, with the winner set to be announced this Saturday, 18 December.

The nominees include managers across camogie, Gaelic football, hurling, horse racing, paracyling, rowing and rugby.

Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan are nominated having made history by becoming the first joint managers to lead a team to an All-Ireland senior football title. In their first season in charge of the Tyrone footballers, Dooher and Logan helped steer the Red Hand past Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-finals before a commanding display against Mayo in the final.

Galway camogie manager Cathal Murray is also included on the shortlist after helping Galway to a second O’Duffy Cup victory in three seasons.

Ireland lightweight rowing coach Dominic Casey is nominated following a brilliant year on the water for Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, which included Ireland’s first ever Olympic gold medal in rowing.

Eamonn Murray guided the Meath ladies footballers to one of the biggest shocks of the season, with his team toppling Dublin in the All-Ireland final to win their first ever senior All-Ireland title. Earlier in the season, Meath were also crowned champions of Division 2 in the National League.

It was also a superb year for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead, who celebrated success in the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham festival, as well as saddling the first and second horses home in the Aintree Grand National, with Minella Times taking the victory.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely saw the Treaty win back-to-back All-Irelands for the first time, producing a dominant performance against Cork in the final to add to a third consecutive Munster title.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is included after the province beat Munster in the Pro14 final to win a fourth consecutive title.