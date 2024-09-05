No TV blackout after Shamrock Rovers and RTÉ hold positive talks

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland Premier Division game between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers will be televised as planned after a potential blackout was averted.

The 42 understands that positive talks between RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett and Hoops chief executive John Martin took place earlier this week after the Dublin club stated they were “considering if it will facilitate any future requests from the national broadcaster” for the remainder of the season.

Both parties had been in dispute since the League of Ireland champions released a statement last month criticising RTÉ’s decision not to televise any of their games in Europe over the summer.

Their frustration came to a head after it was confirmed that neither leg of their Europa League play-off with PAOK would be shown, with RTÉ explaining how they informed the FAI last November that “for financial and editorial reasons” none of the European games for League of Ireland clubs would be shown.

RTÉ later chose the visit of the Bit O’Red to Tallaght Stadium on 13 September for live broadcast as part of their domestic coverage, and Rovers responded by saying they were still “considering its position on the matter.”

McBennett and Martin met on Monday with a further chat yesterday, and sources explained that robust and positive discussions were held that ultimately satisfied Rovers and some of their wider concerns regarding TV arrangements.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s historic Uefa Conference League play-off with Istanbul Basaksehir was also not shown by RTÉ, and was also ignored by Virgin Media and Premier Sports.

Stephen Kenny’s side were beaten 2-0 on aggregate by the Turkish club and returned to action in the Premier Division on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Drogheda United.

Their clash with Dundalk had been scheduled between the two legs in Europe but was hastily re-arranged after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

That game with the Lilywhites, who sit bottom of the table, takes place in Oriel Park this evening and Kenny has urged his squad to maintain their impressive European form for their remaining eight games, despite a top-four spot seemingly out of reach.

“We’ve challenged the players to try to replicate the intensity and the quality of our performances in Europe and translate that to our league form between now and the end of the season.

“You are never sure coming back off a European game, especially with the tight turnaround, but the lads were excellent against Drogheda United and will need to raise their levels again.

“Every team in the league is fighting for something, all the games are difficult and facing Dundalk will be no different. The players have recovered well over the last couple of days since Sunday and trained well. We’re ready for the game.”