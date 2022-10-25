Marc Ó Sé: 'RTÉ has gone a bit boring. Sky brought a different dimension'

SKY SPORTS WILL be a loss for GAA fans, according to Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé.

On Monday, Sky Sports and the GAA confirmed an end to ther nine-year broadcast deal on Monday by “mutual agreement”.

Today the association outlined its new broadcasting arrangements. RTÉ will continue to show 31 championship games and the BBC will retain its rights to the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The GAAGO streaming service will exclusively broadcast an undetermined number of championship games both in Ireland and overseas, seemingly picking up where Sky Sports left off.

Speaking on The42′s GAA Weekly podcast, Ó Sé said Sky Sports was a welcome alternative in recent years.

“They were at a stage where I believe their coverage was better. Their coverage was outstanding. If it came to it and you were looking at Sky vs RTÉ, you would turn on Sky all day long.

“I think RTÉ has gone a bit dull, a bit boring. Sky brought a different dimension, I loved listening to Peter Canavan. Jim McGuinness was there, Kieran (Donaghy) was there. I enjoyed it.

“For RTÉ, Colm O’Rourke, Kevin McStay and Pat Spillane are gone. Des Cahill is gone. It will be interesting to see what happens next.”

He went on to suggest Kerryman Dara Ó Cinnéide as a contender to fill the Sunday Game hotseat vacated by Des Cahill.

“Tomás will probably come back now that he is gone from Offaly. A person I would love to see there, he is perfect for the job, is Dara Ó Cinnéide. I am trying to be as objective as I can be with that but I watch him on TG4 with Seo Sport, he is a professional.”

The three-time All-Star argued GAA fans are best served by having several options.

“Competition is important. Look at the BBC, their coverage is outstanding. Mickey Harte, Oisín McConville, Thomas Niblock on commentary.

The lads are debating, asking each other questions, calling each other out on things. It makes great viewing. It would mirror what Roy Keane and Gary Neville are doing.

“You turn on RTÉ and you are nearly falling asleep. There is a huge contrast. Often you get a WhatsApp ‘put on BBC, it is better.’

“It will be interesting to see who comes in this year. Will they spice it up a bit? Competition is massive. We need more of it.”

