Nominees announced for Manager of the Year at 2024 RTÉ Sport Awards

THE EIGHT NOMINEES have been announced for the Manager of the Year honour at this weekend’s RTÉ Sport Awards.

Ireland rugby coach Andy Farrell is in the running after leading them to back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Kieran McGeeney guided Armagh to their first Sam Maguire in 18 years, beating Galway in what was only their second ever All-Ireland win.

Brian Lohan led Clare to All-Ireland glory beating Cork in the final, giving the Banner their first Liam MacCarthy Cup win in 11 years.

Willie Mullins became the first champion trainer on both sides of the Irish Sea since Vincent O’Brien in 1954. He enjoyed a record-breaking Grade 1 winning session in a year including eight wins at Cheltenham, he also picked up the Aintree Grand National with I Am Maximus.

Former Cork hurler Ger Manley managed Cork to All-Ireland senior camogie success with a win over Galway in Croke Park.

Kerry, guided by joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long, ended a 31-year All-Ireland senior ladies football drought with victory over Galway in the final at Croke Park.

2024 saw the Tipperary-based trainer Aidan O’Brien crowned champion flat trainer in Ireland for the 27th time and champion trainer on the flat in Britain for the seventh time. Notable wins included a 10th success in the Epsom Derby, a 400th Group1/Grade 1 win and a 20th Breeders Cup meeting win.

Finally Damien Duff took unfancied Shelbourne to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title for the first time in 18 years.

The 2024 event takes place this Sunday night 15 December, live on RTÉ One at 9.30pm, with Joanne Cantwell, Darragh Maloney and Jacqui Hurley presenting.