Tuesday 26 January 2021
Shortlist revealed for RTÉ Sport Awards Team of the Year - who would you pick?

Two Dublin sides, Kilkenny camogie, Limerick hurling, Leinster rugby and Shamrock Rovers have all been nominated.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 7:36 PM
There was glory for Limerick, Leinster and Shamrock Rovers in 2020.
THE SIX NOMINEES have been announced for the 2020 RTÉ Sport Team of the Year award.

The awards takes place this Thursday night with four Gaelic Games sides in the running along with one rugby team and one soccer outfit.

There are two Dublin selections with Dessie Farrell’s Gaelic football team nominated after they won the county’s sixth All-Ireland title in a row while the ladies football side managed by Mick Bohan are also included after they completed four-in-a-row last December.

The Kilkenny camogie team are nominated after they ended a run of All-Ireland final heartbreak with their title win over Galway while the all-conquering Limerick hurlers are selected after their league, Munster and All-Ireland victories last year.

Leinster’s rugby dominance continued in 2020 when they won a first ever three-in-a-row in the history of the Pro14 and also eclipsed their own record of ten consecutive wins but triumphing in all 17 matches.

And Shamrock Rovers are nominated after their 2020 Premier Division title winning season, their first league crown since 2011, as they became the first invincible league champions since 1927.

The RTÉ Sport Awards for 2020 take place on Thursday night on RTÉ One at 10.15pm and will be presented by Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney.

What team would you pick for this award?

  • Dublin gaelic footballers
  • Dublin ladies footballers
  • Kilkenny camogie
  • Leinster rugby
  • Limerick hurlers
  • Shamrock Rovers

