RTÉ Sport announce plans to broadcast classic games and documentaries

IN THE ABSENCE of live action, RTÉ has announced their plans to delve into the archives and broadcast memorable games and goals across a variety of sports in the coming weeks and months.

The broadcaster revealed details of their sporting schedule today including weekly offering ‘RTÉ Sport Classics’, starting this Thursday night at 9.30pm and to run over the course of the next ten weeks.

In soccer, over the past two Sundays, RTÉ has shown every goal from the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and will continue this Sunday 19 April with a look at men’s and women’s World Cups; the highlights of the Republic of Ireland’s last EURO experience in 2016 and a look back at their journey to date in the 2020 campaign. Tonight, Tuesday 14 April, sees the start of coverage of UEFA Champions League Classic Games.

There are also plans for themed Sunday evening coverage across the months of June and July to focus on Euro ’88 and Italia ’90.

In GAA, the ‘All-Ireland final series’ will begin this Friday 17 April and the return of the Sunday Game will take place in the coming weeks with archive footage across men’s and women’s matches. Radio sporting productions will see Game On continue Monday to Friday 6-7pm with Sunday Sport to air every week on RTÉ Radio 1 from 2-4pm.

Several sporting documentaries will also be shown again over the coming months:

Giles

Micko

Shane Lowry

All-Ireland Day – Hurling

All-Ireland Day – Football

Blues Sisters

Apres Match – The Wonder Years 1 & 2

Players of the Faithful

Boys in Green (x2)

The Game (x4)

Mondello

Division – The Irish Soccer Split

Here’s the full list of the planned ‘RTÉ Sport Classics’ with the matches and dates only applicable in the absence of live sport:

April

16th: GAA - Clare v Offaly All-Ireland hurling final 1995.

23rd: GAA - Cork v Waterford, Munster hurling final, 2004.

30th: GAA – Offaly v Kerry, All-Ireland football final, 1982.

May

7th: Rugby - Italy v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations, 2013.

14th: Soccer - Qualifiers from 1974 (Republic of Ireland 3-0 USSR) & 2015 (Republic of Ireland 1-0 Germany).

21st: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2013.

28th: Soccer – Qualifiers from 1981 (Republic of Ireland 3-2 France) & 2017 (Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland).

June

4th: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 2001.

11th: Hockey - Spain v Ireland, Hockey World Cup Semi-Final, 2018.

18th: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2018.

25th: GAA - Tipperary v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Hurling Final, 2009.

July

2nd: Rugby - Ireland v Australia, 2006.

9th: GAA - Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Camogie Final, 2017.

16th: Rugby - Ireland v South Africa, 2006.

23rd: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Spain, 1989.

30th: Hockey - Ireland v Canada, Olympic Hockey Qualifier 2nd Leg.

August

6th: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Croatia, 1998.

13th: GAA - Dublin v Meath, Leinster football championship first round, third replay 1991.

20th: Rugby - Munster v New Zealand, 2008.

27th: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 1987.

