RTÉ unveil contenders for Young Sportsperson and Manager of the Year - who should win?

There's plenty of talented sportspeople up for awards this year.

RTÉ HAVE UNVEILED the list of contenders who have been nominated for the Young Sportsperson of the Year, and Manager of the Year for 2020.

Five top athletes have been shortlisted for the Young Sportsperson of the Year category while six names have been put forward for the Manager of the Year gong.

Snooker player Aaron Hill, who pulled off a sensational victory over six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters, is among the nominees along with Kildare boxer Katelynn Phelan.

Mayo defender Oisín Mullin is also in the running for the Young Sportsperson award, while Limerick mountain bike star Oisín O’Callaghan and Meath darts player Keane Barry complete the shortlist.

The Manager of the Year group also contains plenty of strong candidates for the honour.

Brian Dowling is included in the list after guiding Kilkenny to a senior All-Ireland camogie title in 2020, while Dublin ladies boss Mick Bohan is also in the mix after their four-in-a-row triumph last year.

All-Ireland-winning Limerick manager John Kiely is among the other contenders along with Dublin boss Dessie Farrell, Joseph O’Brien, and Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be held on Thursday 28 January at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.

