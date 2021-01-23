BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Advertisement

RTÉ unveil contenders for Young Sportsperson and Manager of the Year - who should win?

Five rising stars have been shortlisted for the award along with six top managers.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 4:51 PM
36 minutes ago 5,066 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5333735
There's plenty of talented sportspeople up for awards this year.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
There's plenty of talented sportspeople up for awards this year.
There's plenty of talented sportspeople up for awards this year.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

RTÉ HAVE UNVEILED the list of contenders who have been nominated for the Young Sportsperson of the Year, and Manager of the Year for 2020.

Five top athletes have been shortlisted for the Young Sportsperson of the Year category while six names have been put forward for the Manager of the Year gong.

Snooker player Aaron Hill, who pulled off a sensational victory over six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters, is among the nominees along with Kildare boxer Katelynn Phelan.

Mayo defender Oisín Mullin is also in the running for the Young Sportsperson award, while Limerick mountain bike star Oisín O’Callaghan and Meath darts player Keane Barry complete the shortlist.

The Manager of the Year group also contains plenty of strong candidates for the honour.

Brian Dowling is included in the list after guiding Kilkenny to a senior All-Ireland camogie title in 2020, while Dublin ladies boss Mick Bohan is also in the mix after their four-in-a-row triumph last year.

All-Ireland-winning Limerick manager John Kiely is among the other contenders along with Dublin boss Dessie Farrell, Joseph O’Brien, and Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be held on Thursday 28 January at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

So, who do you think should win the awards that up for grabs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year Nominees
Aaron Hill 
Katelynn Phelan 
Keane Barry 
Oisín Mullin
Oisín O’Callaghan 

Manager of the Year Nominees 

Brian Dowling
Dessie Farrell
John Kiely 
Joseph O’Brien 
Mick Bohan 
Stephen Bradley 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie