Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

Six women included on RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year 2021 shortlist

The winner will be announced on Saturday, 18 December,

By The42 Team Friday 10 Dec 2021, 8:33 AM
18 minutes ago 2,154 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5625864

THE SHORTLIST FOR RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2021 has been announced, with six women making the cut in the eight-strong list.

Rachael Blackmore, Kellie Harrington, Ellen Keane, Cian Lynch, Leona Maguire, Jason Smyth, Katie Taylor and Vikki Wall have all be nominated for the award, which will be announced live on RTÉ One on Saturday, 18 December.

Tipperary jockey Blackmore has enjoyed a superb year. Last April she became the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National, steering Minella Times to success, while at Cheltenham she became the first female winner of the Top Jockey award.

Dublin boxer Harrington provided one of the major highlights of the sporting summer by winning gold in the lightweight category at the Tokyo Olympics. 

At her fourth Paralympic Games, swimmer Keane won her first gold medal, delivering a superb performance in the SB8 100m breaststroke final.

Lynch is nominated after another excellent season which culminated in a man-of-the-match performance in the All-Ireland hurling final, as Limerick powered past Cork to claim back-to-back championship titles for the first time.

Meanwhile Maguire has registered a number of career milestones on the golf course. The Cavan native started the year at 177 in the world jumpings but climbed to 43 with a number of brilliant displays on the LPGA tour. The 27-year-old also competed at the Tokyo Olympics and was part of Team Europe’s win in the Solheim Cup, where she managed to score 4.5 points out of five, a record for a rookie at the event.

Smyth also took gold at the Paralympics, winning his sixth gold medal in a thrilling T13 100m final.

Bray fighter Taylor – who won last year’s Sportsperson of the Year award – has successfully defended her titles twice this year. The undisputed lightweight world champion beat Natasha Jones in Manchester in May, and comfortably saw off Jennifer Han in Leeds in September, and takes on Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool on Saturday

Meath footballer Wall also makes the cut following Meath’s shock All-Ireland win. The Dunboyne player was player of the match in the final win over Dublin, where Meath produced a stunning performance to win the county’s first ever senior All-Ireland title.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie