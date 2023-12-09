Here are your seven nominees for RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

ATHLETES FROM GYMNASTICS, soccer, rugby, boxing, hurling, horse racing and swimming make up the seven-person shortlist for 2023′s RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award.

The list includes two Republic of Ireland international footballers, Katie Taylor and Katie McCabe.

Three-time winner and current beltholder Taylor is nominated after avenging her sole professional boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron in a career-best performance to become a two-weight undisputed world champion at the 3Arena last month.

McCabe captained Ireland at their first ever Women’s World Cup earlier this year. Her form in 2023 saw her longlisted for the Ballon D’Or as well as being named Arsenal’s Player of the Year.

Antrim gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who retained his world title on the pommel horse this year, is also nominated, as is Limerick swimmer Róisín Ní Riain who took home gold and silver medals from this year’s World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester.

Retired former Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton is on the shortlist, the final year of his career involving a Grand Slam success before ultimate heartbreak at the World Cup in France.

So too is jockey Paul Townend, the Cork man having triumphed in the Gold Cup, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the Arkle, and the Irish Grand National in the same calendar year.

Reigning Hurler of the Year Aaron Gillane is also included having inspired Limerick to a fifth All-Ireland success in six years.

The winner will be announced at an RTÉ-televised awards ceremony next Saturday, 16 December.

RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year nominees 2023