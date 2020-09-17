BE PART OF THE TEAM

RTÉ to screen Ireland's crucial Euros qualifier with Germany

A win would provide a major boost to Vera Pauw’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 5:55 PM
21 minutes ago 363 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5207522
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE CONFIRMED they will be screening the crucial Euros qualifier between Ireland and Germany on Saturday.

Vera Pauw’s side currently top Group I with four wins and a draw, while favourites Germany are second, though they have played a game less and boast a 100% record so far.

A win would represent a major step towards topping the group, ensuring automatic qualification in the process.

The game in Essen kicks-off at 1pm, with coverage due to begin on RTÉ2 at 12.30pm.

Alongside Peter Collins in the studio will be former Republic of Ireland international Karen Duggan and current Ireland defender Chloe Mustaki.

Stephanie Roche — who missed out on a place in Pauw’s final squad — will be on commentary along with Darragh Maloney.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

