RTÉ to screen Ireland's crucial Euros qualifier with Germany

RTÉ HAVE CONFIRMED they will be screening the crucial Euros qualifier between Ireland and Germany on Saturday.

Vera Pauw’s side currently top Group I with four wins and a draw, while favourites Germany are second, though they have played a game less and boast a 100% record so far.

A win would represent a major step towards topping the group, ensuring automatic qualification in the process.

The game in Essen kicks-off at 1pm, with coverage due to begin on RTÉ2 at 12.30pm.

Alongside Peter Collins in the studio will be former Republic of Ireland international Karen Duggan and current Ireland defender Chloe Mustaki.

Stephanie Roche — who missed out on a place in Pauw’s final squad — will be on commentary along with Darragh Maloney.