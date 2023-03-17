RTÉ and Virgin Media to show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches live

RTÉ AND VIRGIN Media Television have secured TV rights for this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The agreement will see all 48 matches being broadcast free-to-air on Irish television across RTÉ television, RTÉ Player, Virgin Media television and Virgin Media Player.

Ireland’s games will be shared across the broadcasters with the final being shown live simultaneously on both channels. RTÉ has also secured live radio broadcast rights for Ireland’s games.

Rugby World Cup 2023 is on track to be the most widely viewed Rugby World Cup ever, with excitement continuing to build around Andy Farrell’s Grand Slam chasing Ireland.

“There has perhaps never been a better time to be an Ireland rugby fan,” World Rugby Chief Executive Officer Alan Gilpin said. “Number one in the world and going for a Grand Slam this weekend adds to the anticipation ahead of what promises to be a very special Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

“We are delighted that RTÉ and Virgin Media will be telling every moment of the France 2023 story on their free-to-air platforms. They share our passion for rugby and its ability to attract new audiences and we look forward to working together to make this tournament a tournament to remember.”

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes and Virgin Media Television Managing Director Paul Farrell also welcomed the announcement.

“We are delighted to make this latest agreement with World Rugby ensuring that the entire Rugby World Cup tournament is brought to Irish audiences free to air across RTÉ and Virgin Media Television,” Forbes said.

“It’s the jewel in the crown of international rugby and given the Irish team’s phenomenal performance, the excitement is building towards September. It’s a fantastic result that ensures Irish audiences won’t miss any of the action.”

“Irish sports fans can enjoy another historic partnership with RTÉ, on the back of a very successful joint Guinness Six Nations,” Farrell added.

The tournament runs from 8 September to 28 October, with Ireland in Pool B alongside South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.