Alamy Stock Photo Heather Payne of the Republic of Ireland and Cortnee Vine of Australia in action during the match in Sydney.
# 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
RTÉ apologises for 'poor sound quality' during Ireland's Women's World Cup opener
RTÉ has posted on social media saying that it is “working to rectify” the issue as quickly as possible.
1 hour ago

RTÉ HAS APOLOGISED for poor sound quality during today’s opener to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ireland are facing Australia in the country’s historic first appearance at the finals in Sydney but live coverage was hampered by skipping audio in the first half.

Audio appeared to be seconds ahead of the play.

RTÉ has also posted on social media saying that it was “working to rectify” the audio quality.

A message appeared on screen during RTÉ’s live broadcast screen of the first half stating: “Apologies for the poor sound quality.”

Presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn apologised again when halftime coverage began, adding that the station is “doing everything we can to rectify it for the second half so hopefully that will be sorted in the next few minutes”.

Numerous complaints has been made online about the audio problems, with some viewers now resorting to watching the game on BBC and ITV.

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie

Eoghan Dalton
