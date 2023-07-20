RTÉ apologises for 'poor sound quality' during Ireland's Women's World Cup opener

RTÉ HAS APOLOGISED for poor sound quality during today’s opener to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ireland are facing Australia in the country’s historic first appearance at the finals in Sydney but live coverage was hampered by skipping audio in the first half.

Audio appeared to be seconds ahead of the play.

Advertisement

RTÉ has also posted on social media saying that it was “working to rectify” the audio quality.

We're aware of audio issues and working to rectify them as quickly as possible. — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 20, 2023 RTÉ Soccer / Twitter

A message appeared on screen during RTÉ’s live broadcast screen of the first half stating: “Apologies for the poor sound quality.”

Presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn apologised again when halftime coverage began, adding that the station is “doing everything we can to rectify it for the second half so hopefully that will be sorted in the next few minutes”.

Pls dont be mean to the the RTE player...it's trying pic.twitter.com/Cqljj2rpnJ — Niamh (@geuafasach) July 20, 2023

Numerous complaints has been made online about the audio problems, with some viewers now resorting to watching the game on BBC and ITV.

Right. Watching Irelands first World Cup game on an English channel because of RTE's typical incompetence. Great. — Michael McCarthy (@McCarthyMick) July 20, 2023

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie