Derry boss Higgins - 'Truth be told when we really needed to we haven’t been able to produce'

DEJECTED DERRY CITY manager Ruaidhrí Higgins admitted his team needs a reboot and refresh to get over a dismal end to their 2024 season.

A potential double of league and FAI Cup was in touching distance a month ago before a stunning collapse that was completed by this 2-0 defeat to Drogheda United.

“The last month has been extremely disappointing. We had opportunity to win two trophies. It’s been a real terrible end to the season and huge disappointment,” he said.

“It was still in our hands and destiny in our own hands but truth be told when we really needed to we haven’t been able to produce. As a collective we just haven’t ben able to get it done when it really, really mattered. That hurts. There was real potential and real excitement. There will be a lot of soul searching.”

The same goes for the manager after three seasons in the job and just one FAI Cup triumph from 2022.

“It’s very, very raw. I don’t know how many years, eight and a half as player and three as manager. I’m very proud to represent this club, it’s raw at this time. I’m still in contract so, obviously, when times are tough you’ve got two options. You can roll over or come out fighting.

“Our supporters went right to the end, singing and getting behind the team. I’m sorry we let them down. Derry supporters are proud people. We came in massive numbers again and we’ve disappointed them. In key moments, football is such fine margins. At 0-0 we had the two best opportunities in the games. There were too many times [like that this season].

“The club means an awful lot to me and I can get criticised for being emotionless at times. Believe me, I’m an extremely emotional person. When you lose it hurts and hurts bad. It affects your life. Do I still have the hunger and drive to keep going? When the dust settles I have the hunger and drive to continue.

“I mean it when I say I back myself. I’ve worked extremely hard to be in this position. It’s years and years of hard work. Football is my life. Results can go for and again you. I’ve got a belief in myself and that will never change. An awful lot of learning this year and I’m sure I’ll keep developing. It’s what I love and it’s what I do. I love the game.”

Changes are coming with the likes of Adam O’Reilly, Brian Maher, Will Patching and Patrick McEleney all out of contract. Without European football next season others might also be on the market.

“There has to be a refresh and a reboot. There is work to be done over the off season for sure. For the club to go forward… I alluded to it a moment ago. When it really mattered we came up short. We can’t deny that or put any other spin on it. To get over the line you need a really, really strong mentality and everyone together. We haven’t been good enough in certain phases of the season.”

Centre back Mark Connolly added: “There are big players who have won leagues and won cups and played in big games. I would like to think so, again it’s going to hurt for a bit and we’ll see come pre-season where boys are and where we’re at, we need to come back strong, questions are going to be asked and we’ve got to stand up to it.”