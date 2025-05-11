The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Louth claim first Leinster senior title in 68 years after dramatic victory over Meath
Louth 3-14
Meath 1-18
LOUTH HAVE BEEN crowned Leinster senior football champions for the first time in 68 years.
Craig Lennon kicked the late insurance point as they edged out rivals Meath in an absorbing clash at Croke Park.
James Crombie / INPHO
Meath's Donal Keogan and Jack Flynn tackle Louth's Conal McKeever.
Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 1-7 (0-3f, 0-1 ’45, 1 2pt free, 1-0 pen), Ryan Burns 1-3 (1 2pt play), Craig Lennon 1-0, Conor Grimes 0-1, Ciaran Downey 0-1, Bevan Duffy 0-1.
Scorers for Meath: Eoghan Frayne 0-4 (0-2f), Ruairí Kinsella 0-4 (1 2pt play), Mathew Costello 1-1, Billy Hogan 0-4 (2 2pt frees), Donal Keogan 0-1, Séan Coffey 0-1, Keith Curtis 0-1, James Conlon 0-1, Jordan Morris 0-1.
Louth
1. Niall McDonnell (St. Fechin’s)
2. Daire Nally (Newtown Blues), 3. Dermot Campbell (Dreadnots), 4. Donal McKenny (St. Mary’s, Ardee)
9. Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues), 7. 6. Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), 5. Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael),
8. Tommy Durnin (St. Mary’s, Ardee), 7. Craig Lennon (St Mary’s Ardee)
26. Bevan Duffy (Naomh Feichin), 11. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 12. Conor Grimes (Glyde Emmets)
13. Kieran McArdle (Naomh Bríd), 14. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtín), 15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)
Subs
Meath
1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)
4. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)
5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)
13. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 9. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne)
10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 8. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)
14. James Conlon (St Colmcilles), 12. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)
Subs
Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)
