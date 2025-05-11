Advertisement
Sam Mulroy lifts the Delaney Cup. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeThe Wee County

Louth claim first Leinster senior title in 68 years after dramatic victory over Meath

A crowd of 65,786 watched on in Croke Park.
5.54pm, 11 May 2025
Fintan O'Toole Reports from Croke Park

Louth 3-14

Meath 1-18

LOUTH HAVE BEEN crowned Leinster senior football champions for the first time in 68 years.

Craig Lennon kicked the late insurance point as they edged out rivals Meath in an absorbing clash at Croke Park.

niall-mc-donnell-celebrates-after-the-game James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

donal-keogan-and-jack-flynn-tackle-conal-mckeever Meath's Donal Keogan and Jack Flynn tackle Louth's Conal McKeever. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 1-7 (0-3f, 0-1 ’45, 1 2pt free, 1-0 pen), Ryan Burns 1-3 (1 2pt play), Craig Lennon 1-0, Conor Grimes 0-1, Ciaran Downey 0-1, Bevan Duffy 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Eoghan Frayne 0-4 (0-2f), Ruairí Kinsella 0-4 (1 2pt play), Mathew Costello 1-1, Billy Hogan 0-4 (2 2pt frees), Donal Keogan 0-1, Séan Coffey 0-1, Keith Curtis 0-1, James Conlon 0-1, Jordan Morris 0-1.

Louth

1. Niall McDonnell (St. Fechin’s)

2. Daire Nally (Newtown Blues), 3. Dermot Campbell (Dreadnots), 4. Donal McKenny (St. Mary’s, Ardee)

9. Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues), 7.  6. Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), 5. Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael),

8. Tommy Durnin (St. Mary’s, Ardee), 7. Craig Lennon (St Mary’s Ardee)

26. Bevan Duffy (Naomh Feichin), 11. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 12. Conor Grimes (Glyde Emmets)

13. Kieran McArdle (Naomh Bríd), 14. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtín), 15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

Subs

  • 24. Ciaran Keenan (Newtown Blues) for McArdle (45)
  • 10. Paul Matthews (Naomh Feichin) for McDonnell (46)
  • 20. Ciaran Byrne (St Mochta’s) for Burns (62)
  • 21. Dara McDonnell (Naomh Máirtín) for Duffy (65)
  • 19. Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues) for Nally (70)

Meath

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

4. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

13. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 9. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 8. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)

14. James Conlon (St Colmcilles), 12. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain) 

Subs

  • 23. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars) for Costello (45)
  • 17. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna) for Duke (53)
  • 24. Aaron Lynch (Trim) for Kinsella (62)
  • 20. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath) for Conlon (68)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

