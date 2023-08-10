'It gives us a fighting chance... Let's see if we can do something spectacular'

RUAIDHRÍ HIGGINS HAS called on his Derry City players to produce “something spectacular” as they bid to reach the play-off round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The Candystripes lost 1-0 to Tobol Kostanay in the first leg of their third-round tie in Kazakhstan earlier this afternoon.

And Higgins is adamant his side have the belief to overturn the deficit and continue their European adventure – even if the return clash will have to be played at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin rather the Ryan McBride Brandywell due to UEFA stadium requirements.

“I felt they put us under pressure early and we weathered the game. As the game settled, we settled. I thought it was a very, very even contest. It’s an absolute wonder goal that has put them in front,” Higgins explained.

“Coming home, with their travel, it gives us a real, real fighting chance of going through to the play off. That’s what we wanted. We wanted the tie to be alive going home.

“We had a few opportunities to go home with a 1-1 [draw] but we’ve given ourselves real hope and optimism. We just need to try and grab home advantage and take a huge contingent down to Dublin, get as much red and white in Tallaght as possible. Let’s see if we can do something spectacular and get ourselves through.”

On the first-leg defeat, Higgins explained: “In the second half we controlled a lot of the game and looked better. We had one or two really good opportunities to equalise. I’m really proud of the players after a long few days and it sets it up nicely for next week.

“In relation to their physicality we knew coming into the game that they were a really physical team. We expected that, we knew what was coming. The players stood up and looked after ourselves.”