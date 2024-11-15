Double blow for Derry City as manager Ruaidhrí Higgins and captain Patrick McEleney depart

DERRY CITY MANAGER Ruaidhrí Higgins has left the club by mutual consent after three seasons in charge at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Captain Patrick McEleney has also departed after the expiration of his contract and agreed a deal with Irish League side Ballymena United.

In a statement released by Derry this morning, they hailed the achievements of Higgins who took charge ahead of the 2022 campaign and qualified for Europe along with winning the FAI Cup.

Another second-place finish followed in 2023 and, while they were still in with a chance of a historic league and cup double going into the final month of this season the Candystripes ended the season empty handed after dropping to fourth in the Premier Division and losing 2-0 to Drogheda United in the FAI Cup.

Higgins could have remained in charge for at least the final year of his contract but it’s understood that he instigated an amicable parting of the ways.

“The 2024 season ended in disappointment on Sunday with the FAI Cup final defeat, however it should be remembered that the club came within three games of achieving a magnificent double,” a club statement read.

“The Board of Directors and everyone involved with Derry City Football Club would like to thank Ruaidhrí for all he has done for the club and we wish him and his family every success for the future. Ruaidhrí will always be welcome at the Ryan Mc Bride Brandywell stadium as a long-time Derry City fan. The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Whoever they appoint will have to rebuild the core of the team after the departure of skipper McEleney. He will link up with Ballymena in January and it follows the departure of his brother Shane to Glentoran yesterday.

Other key figures are also out of contract at the end of this month and likely to seek a future elsewhere.

Speaking about McEleney’s decision to join Ballymena, their manager, Jim Ervin, said: “Signing a player of Patrick’s calibre is an incredible boost for the club. He is a top-class footballer, widely respected across the game.

“His experience and winning mentality will be invaluable as we continue our exciting project. I want to extend my thanks to everyone involved in making this transfer possible.”