Ruairi Canavan the hero as Tyrone edge Cavan in riveting Ulster U20 final

Tyrone 0-11

Cavan 0-10

Paul Fitzpatrick reports from Brewster Park

TYRONE HELD on to claim the Danny Murphy cup in this riveting Ulster U20 final at Enniskillen. Five second-half points in succession saw them come from two down to three up and while Cavan rallied, the pre-match favourites had done enough, with Ruairi Canavan the hero for the winners.

Cavan were the better side for long spells but the champions timed their run to perfection, hitting the front for the first time with eight minutes to go, extending that lead to three before holding on against a late Cavan onslaught to take the title.

At half-time, Cavan, conquerors of Monaghan and Derry, were ahead by 0-6 to 0-5, having started well and routed the Tyrone kick-out, with Brían O’Rourke outstanding.

Speedster Darragh Lovett (two) and O’Rourke (two) helped propel the underdogs into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead but two frees from Man of the Match Canavan cut the gap to the minimum at half-time.

The Blues should have been further in front but some wayward shooting – Cavan had five first-half wides – and a few nervy mistakes kept the favourites very much in touch at the midway point and they would come up with the crucial surge on the home stretch.

Speedster Darragh Lovett broke clear for the opening point, a left-footed effort, and he was involved again in the fourth minute when he won a free which Fionntán O’Reilly converted.

Tyrone were going long with their restarts, aiming primarily for the towering Michael McGleenan, but Cavan were dominant in this sector which enabled them to build an early foothold.

The Red Hands opened their account when full-back Brian Conway kicked a good score but Cavan edged two in front again when Lovett took on a defender and slotted over his second.

And when Lovett again won a free and O’Reilly knocked over, the underdogs had a deserved 0-4 to 0-1 lead with 10 minutes on the clock.

Tyrone pulled back two in succession through Ruairi Canavan, both frees, but after a smart interception from Cathal Leddy, O’Rourke swung over a huge effort off the left boot.

The big Ballyhaise man kicked Cavan’s next as well to make it 0-6 to 0-3 on 22 minutes but Tyrone, gunning for their third title in four years at this level, remained right on their heels at the halfway point with Conor Cush booting over a spectacular point and Canavan nailing a tricky free right on the short whistle.

Tyrone drew level from the throw-in with an excellent score from midfielder Ruairi McHugh but Cavan again moved two ahead through 18-year-old Lovett and a Fionntán O’Reilly free.

The Red Hands poured forward and despite some superb Cavan defending, registered five points in succession, the first four from Canavan, three frees and a brilliant sideline ball.

A great run from the pacy Sean O’Donnell was finished with a Gavin Potter point from close range as Tyrone looked to pull away but Cavan summoned a rally at the death.

After Tyrone squandered a goal chance, Cavan, who had nine wides in total, went for it. Two huge points from sub Daire Madden made it a one-point game. Cavan had one last chance but Fionntán O’Reilly’s 40-metre free trailed just wide.

Scorers for Cavan: Darragh Lovett 0-3, Fionntán O’Reilly 0-3f, Daire Madden 0-2, Brían O’Rourke 0-2

Scorers for Tyrone: Ruairi Canavan 0-7 (6f, one s/l), Conor Cush 0-1, Brian Conway 0-1, Ruairi McHugh 0-1, Gavin Potter 0-1

Cavan:

1 Jake Norris (Killinkere)

2 Cormac Brady (Gowna)

3 Cian Reilly (Killygarry)

4 Eoghan Hartin (Gowna)

5 Niall Carolan (Cuchulainns)

6 Cathal Leddy (Butlersbridge)

7 Cormac McKeogh (Mullahoran)

8 Evan Kelly (Laragh United)

9 Brían O’Rourke (Ballyhaise)

10 Peter Devine (Ballymachugh)

11 Fionntán O’Reilly (Butlersbridge)

12 Tiarnan Madden (Gowna)

13 Darragh Lovett (Killygarry)

14 Fergal Smith (Knockbride)

15 Turlough Farrelly (Cuchulainns)

Subs: Caoláin Reilly (Mullahoran) for F Smith (ht)

Daire Madden (Gowna) for Farrelly (40)

Conor Casey (Gowna) for Devine (47)

Caolain McCabe (Denn) for McKeogh (53)

Sean Óg McGearty (Castlerahan) for Kelly (58)

Tyrone:

1 Stephen McMenamin (Errigal Chiarain)

2 Michael Rafferty (Killyclogher)

3 Brian Conway (Carrickmore)

4 Eoin Corry (Omagh St Enda’s)

5 James Donaghy (Carrickmore)

6 Steve Donaghy (Moy)

7 Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

8 Ruairi McHugh (Coalisland)

9 Ciaran Daly (Trillick)

10 Conor Cush (Donaghmore)

11 Ciaran Bogue (Clogher)

12 Ruairi Canavan (Errigal Chiarain)

13 Sean O’Donnell (Trillick)

14 Michael McGleenan (Eglish)

19 Lorcan McGarrity (Carrickmore)

Subs:

Gavin Potter (Killyclogher) for L McGarrity (34 mins)

Cormac Devlin (Ardboe) for Cush (52)