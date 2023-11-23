'It's time to move on' - Ruairi Keating joins St Patrick's Athletic from Cork City

STRIKER RUAIRI KEATING has joined St Patrick’s Athletic from Cork City.

The 28-year-old, nominated for PFAI Premier Division Player of the Year, scored 15 goals in all competitions last season, including 13 in the league as City were relegated from the top flight.

He was also been named in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Season for 2023.

Keating suffered devastating tragedy in July when his father Ciaran died in a car accident while he was travelling to the Sligo to watch his son play for City against Rovers.

He posted a message to Cork City fans through the club’s social media accounts.

“To the Rebel Army, where do I start? I have had an incredible two seasons at the club. The time has come for me to move on, but not without expressing my sincere love and thank you for everything everyone at CCFC has done for me, especially in the last few months.

“To the staff, my teammates, supporters and volunteers, I couldn’t have wished for better support in one of the toughest periods in my life. The 2022 season, and helping the club win promotion back to the Premier Division was one of the most enjoyable seasons to date.

“We did all we could to maintain that status this year but unfortunately things didn’t end the way we had hoped. A club like Cork City belongs in the Premier Division and I hope they can achieve this as soon as possible.

“The Rebel Army and the football club will always have a special place in my heart. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I’m sure we will see each other very soon.”

The former Sligo Rovers, Galway United, Finn Harps, Gateshead and Torquay man joined Cork City for the beginning of the 2022 season, and played a key role in helping them win the First Division and promotion back to the top flight, scoring 13 times in the league, meaning his league tally over the last two seasons is 26 goals.

“It feels brilliant, I’m really really excited, it’s a great opportunity for me and my family and I can’t wait to get going,” Keating said of his move to the FAI Cup winners.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to make, I love Cork City and what the people there have done for me, it’s an amazing football club and I’ve made friends for life down there, I wish them nothing but but best going forward, unfortunately it’s time to move on.

“St Patrick’s Athletic is a wonderful football club, Richmond Park is a great place to play football, the atmosphere here is brilliant and I’m really looking forward to playing here in red, and not getting roared at from the Pat’s fans, it’s going to be great.

“I want to play as much as I can, score as many goals as I can and get this club to the top of the league.”

Pat’s manager Jon Daly said: “He has shown over the last number of years that he is one of the best strikers in the country.

“Ruairi has scored almost 30 goals across the last two years, including 13 in the league season just finished, including against us, so we know what he’s capable of.

“He had offers from a number of other clubs in Ireland and abroad, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen to join St Patrick’s Athletic.

“At 28, he’s heading into the prime of his career and he’ll add great experience to our front young line and will help Tommy Lonergan, Mason Melia, Cian Kavanagh and our other attackers with their development and overall game.

“We were the second top scorers in the Premier Division last season, so to add a quality striker like Ruairi to the group will only make us stronger in the attacking department.”