Kidney adds another marquee signing to London Irish squad for next season

DECLAN KIDNEY HAS further strengthened his London Irish squad for their return to the Premiership with the acquisition of South African second row Ruan Botha.

The 27-year-old will initially join Kidney’s side on a six-month deal as World Cup cover, before re-joining Irish in June 2020 following a spell with Kubota Spears in Japan.

Botha, who has made 64 appearances in Super Rugby, has also captained the Sharks and becomes the latest marquee signing to join Kidney’s squad for next season.

“Ruan being available during the Rugby World Cup period is a major boost to us,” Kidney said. “He has a lot of top-class rugby experience and will also bring a lot more to the squad in terms of his leadership qualities.”

Botha joins Allan Dell, Adam Coleman, Sean O’Brien, Nick Phipps, Sekope Kepu, Paddy Jackson, Curtis Rona, Waisake Naholo and Will Goodrick-Clarke in signing for the Exiles.

