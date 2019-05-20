This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kidney adds another marquee signing to London Irish squad for next season

Ruan Botha has signed for the Premiership club on a six-month contract.

By The42 Team Monday 20 May 2019, 2:27 PM
Botha has captained the Sharks.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

DECLAN KIDNEY HAS further strengthened his London Irish squad for their return to the Premiership with the acquisition of South African second row Ruan Botha.

The 27-year-old will initially join Kidney’s side on a six-month deal as World Cup cover, before re-joining Irish in June 2020 following a spell with Kubota Spears in Japan.

Botha, who has made 64 appearances in Super Rugby, has also captained the Sharks and becomes the latest marquee signing to join Kidney’s squad for next season.

“Ruan being available during the Rugby World Cup period is a major boost to us,” Kidney said. “He has a lot of top-class rugby experience and will also bring a lot more to the squad in terms of his leadership qualities.”

Botha joins Allan Dell, Adam Coleman, Sean O’Brien, Nick Phipps, Sekope Kepu, Paddy Jackson, Curtis Rona, Waisake Naholo and Will Goodrick-Clarke in signing for the Exiles. 

