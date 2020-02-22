This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster hope to build momentum as Pienaar returns to Belfast

Ulster planning to punish old boy and stay on track for play-offs.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 7:30 AM
18 minutes ago 172 Views No Comments

Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO

ALL THE TALK was about building in Ulster yesterday – focusing specifically on the six-figure investment the club plan to put into their stadium.

But it isn’t just facilities that are undergoing an upgrade. The team, too, are unrecognisable from the rabble who limped into the Champions Cup, via a play-off, two years ago.

Quarter-finalists in Europe, they’re also second in Conference A, albeit with just a six-point cushion over Cheetahs, their opponents tonight (kick-off 7.35pm).

Last time they met, in October in Bloemfontein, the South Africans beat Ulster 63-26.

“I’d say they’ll definitely be up for this one,” Sean Reidy said of tonight’s revenge mission.

“We know they like to play and if it’s a dry night here they’ll want that expansive game.

“They got a lot of purchase from us from their side to side kind of game and their wings and full-back made good breaks (in Bloemfontein).”

The thing is that Ulster too can mix and match and the re-introduction of both Michael Lowry and James Hume to the side for their first games since October is enough to remind people there is rugby going on outside the Six Nations.

Their presence on the starting line-up tonight is worth keeping an eye on but so too is Bill Johnston’s inclusion at out-half.

If he has a point to prove then he isn’t the only one. What about Jordi Murphy? You may remember him. He only happened to feature in the last two World Cups for Ireland, not to mention that unforgettable win over the All Blacks in Chicago. Since then he has been bombed out by Andy Farrell. Tonight is his chance to say to Farrell he should have an international future not just a past.

For the Cheetahs, former Ulster captain Ruan Pienaar returns to Belfast. The fuss about his return isn’t quite as noisy as the furore kicked up when he had to leave, three years ago. Whisper it quietly, but John Cooney’s progression vindicates that call.

 

ULSTER

15 Michael Lowry

14 Robert Baloucoune

13 Luke Marshall

12 James Hume

11 Louis Ludik

10 Bill Johnston

9 David Shanahan

1 Eric O’Sullivan

2 Adam McBurney

3 Marty Moore

4 Alan O’Connor (Capt)

5 Kieran Treadwell

6 Nick Timoney

7 Jordi Murphy

8 Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Sean Reidy, Jonny Stewart, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.

CHEETAHS

15 Clayton Blommetjies

14 Rhyno Smith

13 William Small-Smith

12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg

11 Craig Barry

10 Tian Schoeman

9 Ruan Pienaar (Capt)

1 Boan Venter

2 Wilmar Arnoldi

3 Luan de Bruin

 4 Sintu Manjezi

 5 Walt Steenkamp

 6 Chris Massyn

 7 Junior Pokomela

 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Charles Marais, Aranos Coetzee, JP du Preez, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, Louis Fouche, Chris Smit

