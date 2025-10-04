'Nobody here is naive' - Amorim wary of Man United bosses losing patience

RUBEN AMORIM KNOWS his Manchester United bosses will lose patience with him if results do not improve.

United are 14th in the Premier League after six games and head into Saturday’s match at home to Sunderland with Amorim again under pressure after a 3-1 loss to Brentford last weekend.

Defeat to the fifth-placed Black Cats will inevitably turn up the heat on Amorim, though sources close to the club insisted United had not – and were not – lining up a successor.

Amorim can expect a degree of leeway, given the sense throughout the club when he was appointed last November that restoring United to anything close to their former glories would take time.

However, he accepted patience in the project would wear out if there was not an improvement in results.

“Nobody here is naive – we understand that we need results to continue the project,” he said.

“We will reach a point that is impossible for everyone, because this is a very big club with a lot of sponsors, with two owners. The balance is really hard.

“I just need one more game. Because football is like that. We need one more game. We win, we get some hope and in the next game, we’ll see – that is always the same thing. We just have to perform and we need to win.”

Advertisement

Amorim said after the defeat to Brentford that he did not fear the sack.

Asked to explain why not, he said on Friday: “Because the worst thing in this job is not to win games.

“Of course, it’s a dream to be here and I want to continue here and I want to fight for this, but what makes me suffer is to lose games, not to lose my job. I don’t care.

“I’m telling you, when we finish the game and you can see me, I don’t care about my job. That hurt of not winning games or failing, that is the thing that hurts me the most.”

Much of the focus has been on Amorim’s devotion to a 3-4-3 formation even in the face of adverse results.

He insisted the system was not the problem, but believed there was a risk his players were starting to believe that and called on them to trust him.

“It’s not the system. It’s the small details, the way we play the game. (The players) are listening to you (the media), all those opinions and they are putting that inside because we are not winning games,” he said.

“And they have to believe in me, because I watch more games than you guys combined.

“Imagine that we won the first game against Arsenal and then you don’t miss the penalty and you win against Fulham even without playing really well.

“Imagine that this happened. The trust in everything about our club, the system, the way we play, would be completely different.

“If you win, everything is OK. If you lose, you are doubting everything about yourself, about your team-mate, about the coach, everything. And that is normal.”

Amorim said he shuts out social media criticism and rejected the suggestion his family were unhappy in England.

“A lot of the things – like my wife is talking to the media – that is such a nonsense,” he said.

“Nobody in my family talks about that, we love to live in England. You have no idea what abuse is here, because you are so polite compared to my country when we are losing.

“My family is really happy, but it is just me in my family that is struggling because I hate losing and I hate failing.”

A minute’s silence will be held before Saturday’s match at Old Trafford in memory of the victims of Thursday’s terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

Players will also wear black armbands in tribute.