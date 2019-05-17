This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Difficult to describe how I'm feeling, more confusion than sadness' - Loftus-Cheek undergoes Achilles surgery

The Chelsea midfielder posted an update after going under the knife.

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 7:50 PM
RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK VOWED to come back strong after the Chelsea midfielder confirmed the surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon was a success.

loftus-cheek-cropped_10kf6s266ltur1uh7scc3nqbvo Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek suffered the injury during Chelsea’s 3-0 friendly win against New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday.

Chelsea are yet to put a timescale on his return, but he will miss the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29, as well as England’s Nations League Finals campaign in Portugal in June.

The 23-year-old said he is struggling to describe his emotions but promised to come back fit and firing. 

“Difficult to describe how I’m feeling right now, more confusion than sadness,” Loftus-Cheek wrote.

My surgery went very well so I’m off to a good start! I’ll be watching from the sidelines for a little while now so I wish the boys all the luck in the Europa League final and of course the Nations League Finals.

“Coming back strong from an injury is something I’ve had to do all my life and I’ll do it again.”

Loftus-Cheek scored 10 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

