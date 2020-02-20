This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This stunning Ruben Neves goal capped an unforgettable night for Wolves

Diogo Jota’s hat-trick was only the second best thing about tonight’s win over Espanyol.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,356 Views 3 Comments
Belter: Neves put Wolves into a 2-0 lead.
Image: Martin Rickett
Belter: Neves put Wolves into a 2-0 lead.
Belter: Neves put Wolves into a 2-0 lead.
Image: Martin Rickett

Wolves 4-0 Espanyol

DIOGO JOTA SCORED a second successive Europa League hat-trick — and Ruben Neves rifled in a stunning volley — as Wolves took complete control of their last-32 tie against Espanyol.

Wolves had failed to score in back-to-back Premier League matches but had no trouble in overcoming La Liga’s bottom-placed side at Molineux.

Jota netted a treble when Wolves won by the same scoreline against Besiktas in December, and he opened the scoring here with a close-range finish inside 15 minutes before doubling his tally in the second half after this sublime 25-yard volley from Neves put the hosts two ahead.

Jota completed his latest hat-trick with nine minutes remaining to leave Espanyol, who were fortunate not to have Ander Iturraspe dismissed, with a mountain to climb in next week’s return leg.

