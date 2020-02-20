This stunning Ruben Neves goal capped an unforgettable night for Wolves

Wolves 4-0 Espanyol

DIOGO JOTA SCORED a second successive Europa League hat-trick — and Ruben Neves rifled in a stunning volley — as Wolves took complete control of their last-32 tie against Espanyol.

Wolves had failed to score in back-to-back Premier League matches but had no trouble in overcoming La Liga’s bottom-placed side at Molineux.

Jota netted a treble when Wolves won by the same scoreline against Besiktas in December, and he opened the scoring here with a close-range finish inside 15 minutes before doubling his tally in the second half after this sublime 25-yard volley from Neves put the hosts two ahead.

Jota completed his latest hat-trick with nine minutes remaining to leave Espanyol, who were fortunate not to have Ander Iturraspe dismissed, with a mountain to climb in next week’s return leg.

