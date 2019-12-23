This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lampard confirms Rudiger and Azpilicueta are taking up alleged racist incident with officials

Antonio Rudiger alleges he was targeted with racist abuse during Sunday’s 2-0 win at Tottenham and it has been raised with officials.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Dec 2019, 8:58 AM
By The42 Team Monday 23 Dec 2019, 8:58 AM
https://the42.ie/4945967
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger
CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK Lampard confirmed Antonio Rudiger and captain Cesar Azpilicueta discussed the alleged racist abuse by Tottenham fans towards the former with Premier League officials after Sunday’s match.

The Blues ran out 2-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the contest was marred by an incident in the second half.

Spurs’ Son Heung-min was sent off for kicking out at Rudiger and the German reported to Azpilicueta that he had been targeted by racist chants soon after.

Lampard subsequently confirmed the pair raised the issue with Premier League officials after the fixture, while Spurs have launched their own investigation.

“My understanding is that there was a racist comment, gesture or whatever that may be,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

“I’ve not spoken to Toni about it, but I know Cesar was there as well and now they’re speaking to the officials, as they should do afterwards.

“From our point of view, whether here or at Stamford Bridge, we want the right procedure in place, so we’ll leave that to them [the authorities] to get it sorted.”

It had been suggested Rudiger overreacted to Son’s kick, but Lampard is adamant it was deserving of a red card and he also thinks Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was fortunate to stay on the pitch when conceding a first-half penalty for a wild and high challenge on Marcos Alonso.

“I think the penalty probably should’ve been a red card, because he’s flown out at him with a sort of kung-fu kick.

“I don’t think he meant it, so I think that was the answer from the referee [in terms of why he was only booked]. When you take someone out at that level, it can be a red, but fine we get the penalty.

“The Son one I think isn’t that heavy, but it’s a kick out and a kick out is a red card.”

