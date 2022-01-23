Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 23 January 2022
Advertisement

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Rudiger was struck by a lighter thrown from the away section during the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over their London rivals.

By AFP Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 8:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,331 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5662918
Tuchel pictured with Antonio Rudiger.
Image: Dave Thompson
Tuchel pictured with Antonio Rudiger.
Tuchel pictured with Antonio Rudiger.
Image: Dave Thompson

THOMAS TUCHEL CALLED on fans to “show respect” after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was hit by missiles thrown by Tottenham supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Rudiger was struck by a lighter thrown from the away section during the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over their London rivals.

The German had accused Tottenham fans of making racist gestures at him during a previous match between the clubs in 2019.

The incident on Sunday was the latest ugly fan-related problem to rock the Premier League this weekend.

At Everton on Saturday, home supporters threw a barrage of bottles that hit Aston Villa duo Matty Cash and Lucas Digne after Emiliano Buendia’s goal in the visitors’ 1-0 win.

Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted fans must behave and respect their interactions with players and managers.

Asked if recent events had him concerned, Tuchel said: “I’m not worried, but you are right, I sent the message to our fans – support us, we love to have them close to the pitch, we love a brilliant atmosphere and that they are not behind fences or nets.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“From there everybody needs to show respect. But in general I’m not concerned. Right now I enjoy the atmosphere.

“If this is a new trend we need to act together to make sure that it stops as soon as possible, to protect the fantastic environment and unique atmosphere of England.”

On Rudiger being struck, Tuchel added: “I just heard it some minutes ago, I was actually not aware of all this during the match.

“I think it was during a corner or around the corner, but I have zero information on that.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie