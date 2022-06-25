Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Advertisement

Reuben Crothers bemoans slow Ireland start against France

Ireland went down 42-21 to France in their Six Nations Under-20s Summer Series opener.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,614 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5799888
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

By Ben Hart in Verona

IRELAND CAPTAIN Reuben Crothers bemoaned his side’s poor start in their Six Nations Under-20s Summer Series opener as they went down 42-21 to France in Verona.

With the score at 17-0 inside 20 minutes, Ireland had conceded more points in the opening quarter than they did in the entirety of their last meeting with Les Bleulets.

They responded valiantly in the second half but Crothers felt they were perhaps guilty of trying a little too hard to force their way back into the game.

“There was no shortage of hard work from us lads, but it’s tough when you go 17-0 down to try and climb back into it,” he said.

“From our point of view we just had a slow start which sort of forced us to maybe try a few things that we normally wouldn’t.

“France had a very good game, they kept the ball alive out of the tackle and they played well, so credit to them.”

It was an uncharacteristically poor start from Ireland, who have become so accustomed to dictating contests against their northern hemisphere rivals. 

Crothers played down the impact of the searing Verona heat, and says the blame lies solely with the team.

“It’s a variety of things,” said Crothers, when asked to identify the reasons behind the lacklustre opening.

“I think in some moments we switched off and when France got in the ascendancy, sloppy mistakes from us sort of allowed them to build a scoreline. That was the main thing for us.

“There are aspects of our phase play that we can get better at too. If you look at our Six Nations campaign, there were certain things we were very good at.

“Out there today we weren’t able to hit those targets, so we’ve just got to go back, analyse and try and get better.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Ireland did later work their way back into the contest and produced some pleasing moments.

Aitzol King and Fionn Gibbons starred, and scored, once more, having played key roles in Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam success, while substitute flyer George Coomber also impressed.

Next on the agenda are South Africa, who had earlier edged past England 30-22 in a pulsating encounter at the Payanini Centre. That clash gets underway at 7pm on Wednesday.

“The lads put a lot of effort out there just to stay with the French,” said Crothers.

“At the end of the day it wasn’t enough, and we just look forward to South Africa now.”

The Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series takes place from 24 June – 12 July. Fans can watch every match live. For more information visit here

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie