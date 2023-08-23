Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn (file pic).
# Pastures new
Ruesha Littlejohn becomes third Irish player this month to join London City
The 33-year-old midfielder follows in the footsteps of Niamh Farrelly and Grace Moloney.
1 hour ago

RUESHA LITTLEJOHN has become the third Irish player this month to sign for London City Lionesses.

The 33-year-old midfielder follows in the footsteps of Niamh Farrelly and Grace Moloney, while another Irish player, Lily Agg, recently exited the club to join their Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Like Moloney, Littlejohn signs on a two-year deal for the team who narrowly missed out on promotion from England’s second tier last season, finishing third — three points off champions Bristol City.

Littlejohn has 75 Ireland caps and started all three World Cup matches for Vera Pauw’s side.

She spent the last two years playing the Women’s Super League with Aston Villa and her other former clubs include Celtic, Liverpool and Birmingham City.

