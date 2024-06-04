Boost for Ireland as Ruesha Littlejohn named in matchday squad for Sweden rematch

RUESHA LITTLEJOHN HAS been named in the Republic of Ireland’s 23-player matchday squad for this evening’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden.

The London City Lionesses midfielder missed Friday’s 3-0 defeat at the Aviva Stadium with an ankle problem related to her ongoing Achilles issues.

Eileen Gleeson was uncertain on Littlejohn’s availability afterwards, but she has been deemed fit to play in a major boost.

The Irish midfield had been significantly weakened after the loss of Denise O’Sullivan with a knee injury. Littlejohn’s setback compounded that, with both watching on in Dublin on Friday.

O’Sullivan has since returned to her US base at North Carolina Courage where she is recovering.

A bump in the road. Long journey ahead. Sorry I couldn’t take part in these important games, I’m gutted. For now I’ll be heading home to get fit and ready for July , See you then ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/NOhmZGd54X — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, any concerns of the fitness over captain Katie McCabe have been allayed.

The Ballon d’Or nominee has had a gruelling schedule of late, having rounded off her club season with a trip to Australia for an exhibition game against the A-League All Stars. She appeared to be clutching the back of her leg at the end of Friday’s loss to the Swedes, but Gleeson confirmed her availability yesterday.

“She’s fit to play,” the head coach told RTÉ Sport’s Tony O’Donoghue in Stockholm.

“What you’re seeing is fatigue. The trip to Australia is only a singular factor. You’ve got a long season, (she went) straight from the World Cup back into the WSL season Champions League, Nations League, Euro qualifiers and then the trip to Australia.

“You’ve got quite a heavy schedule so you’re seeing the natural output of that.”

Women’s League of Ireland duo Erin McLaughlin and Eva Mangan miss out on the matchday squad as the Girls In Green chase their first points – and goals – of the campaign.

Kick-off at the Friends Arena, where 20,000 fans are expected, is 5.30pm Irish time, with the action live on RTÉ 2.