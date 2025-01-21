Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn departs London City Lionesses

LONDON CITY LIONESSES have confirmed the departure of Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn.

The midfielder’s future at the Championship outfit had been in doubt following her absence from back-to-back matchday squads.

The 85-cap international confirmed on social media last Sunday week that she was not injured, fuelling rumours that she had been released to allow for another arrival.

London City Lionesses announced Littlejohn’s early exit this evening. The 34-year-old joined on a two-year contract in August 2023.

“London City Lionesses and Ruesha Littlejohn have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club posted on X.

“This decision allows Ruesha to focus on the next chapter of her playing career and explore new opportunities within the game.

“The club recognises Ruesha’s contributions during her time with the team and wishes her success moving forward.”

Her Ireland and London City Lionesses team-mate Grace Moloney shared her thoughts on the exit on Instagram. “Ooh Ruesh. You deserve so much better,” the goalkeeper wrote on her story.

“Hope ya find somewhere that values you,” Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan posted separately.

Littlejohn is now on the hunt for a new club, days after the appointment of Carla Ward as Ireland women’s national team head coach.

The Girls In Green return to action next month following their failure to qualify for Euro 2025. They open their Nations League campaign against Türkiye at Tallaght Stadium on Friday 21 February, before a trip to Slovenia four days later.

Littlejohn has had a colourful club career across England, Scotland and Norway, stretching back to 2006. Her other recent clubs in the WSL and Championship have included West Ham United, Leicester City, Birmingham City and Aston Villa. She played for new Ireland boss Ward at Villa and Birmingham.

Although hampered by Achilles injuries of late, Littlejohn has been a key player for Ireland since making her debut in 2012.