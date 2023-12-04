Praise for 'refreshing' interim spell as Ireland out to end 2023 on a high in Belfast

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland are determined to round off 2023 — and likely, Eileen Gleeson’s reign as interim manager — on a high against Northern Ireland tomorrow night.

But Ruesha Littlejohn warns it won’t be easy at Windsor Park [KO 6pm, RTÉ2].

Ireland maintained their 100% record in League B of the Uefa Nations League with a scrappy 1-0 win over Hungary at Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

They’re now targetting a clean sweep, and sixth win on the bounce, in Belfast, having beaten their neighbours 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium at the outset of the campaign.

“We’re looking to get another three points, we want to win. That’s the main focus,” Littlejohn said ahead of their 14th and final fixture of their most active year yet.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game. They’re going to be up for it. They’re going to want to take points off us on their home patch, in their own national stadium too so it’s going to be a massive game but we’re looking forward to it.

“We know a couple of girls in their team. We’ve not spoken to them too much but we know how passionate they are to play for the North. It’s exciting, I’m really looking forward to it. It’s been a few years since I’ve taken part in a game like this.”

Friday was Littlejohn’s first appearance for Ireland since the World Cup. The London City Lionesses midfielder has struggled with injury of late, but returned to the Girls In Green XI and banked 56 minutes against Hungary.

Gleeson has implemented a new front-footed style since taking charge as caretaker manager. Glasgow-born Littlejohn has been impressed with the set-up in general, hailing it as “refreshing” as they now eye League A.

“It’s been really good actually since coming in. I think Eileen’s done a great job, the staff are into it, it’s running smoothly. We’re with people who are really, really good at what they do, and I think we’ll see that on the pitch soon.

“Obviously this tournament’s been going very well, but we want to build on that and we know that — no disrespect to who we’ve been playing — we’re going to be coming up against tougher opposition and that’s how we’ll see how it’s going. But it’s been really refreshing.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Littlejohn reacts to a missed chance against Hungary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Littlejohn isn’t alone in her praise for Gleeson and co. It’s been a recurring theme as the wait for Vera Pauw’s successor continues, with Izzy Atkinson lauding the Dubliner on Friday night.

Katie McCabe also shown her support, though the captain would not be drawn on Gleeson’s role for 2024.

The FAI Head of Women’s and Girls Football has been coy on her managerial status, though she’s not understood to be in the running for the permanent job. An appointment is due before Christmas.

“Since Eileen’s come in, it’s been fantastic,” McCabe said. “We’ve got on obviously great, you can see the chemistry we have. I know Eileen a long time personally.

“We’ve got great guidance. The results have been fantastic. How Eileen, Emma [Byrne] and Colin [Healy] have implemented how we want to play, we’ve took to it.

“It’s not my decision, as I said I’ve really enjoyed working with them but we’ll see what happens over the course of the next few weeks.”

Littlejohn also reflected on 2023 as a whole for Ireland. “It’s been full-on. It’s been busy, obviously all the lead-up to the World Cup, then the World Cup and the Nations League.

“I’ve been out for quite a few of the games but it’s been full on. I didn’t realise it was that many games but it’s great because it’s given people opportunities. We’ve seen how tough it is to be in the squad now and there’s players that are coming back in, experienced players, young players too. It’s competition.

“No one is safe on this team and you’re going to need to perform to get back into the squad.”