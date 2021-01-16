BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland international joins Birmingham City after Leicester departure

The 30-year-old’s deal with the Blues will run until the end of the season.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 6:54 PM
47 minutes ago 792 Views 0 Comments
Ruesha Littlejohn in action for the Republic of Ireland against Germany last month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RUESHA Littlejohn has signed a deal with Birmingham City that will run until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old links up with the Blues following her departure from Leicester City, who she joined last year.

Littlejohn, who was born in Glasgow, has had stints with Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham United and London Bees during her career.

She was also previously on the books with Celtic and Glasgow City where she reached the last 16 of the 2013-14 Women’s Champions League.

Littlejohn represented Scotland at U19 level before going on to play for the Republic of Ireland as a full international after declaring for the Girls in Green in 2012.

She impressed for Vera Pauw’s Ireland before the Covid-19 shutdown, earning the Player of the Match award in their Euro qualifier win over Greece last March having not been involved in the set-up since 2018.

Littlejohn continued to be a key player for the rest of Ireland’s qualifying campaign that ended in disappointment last December when they bowed out to Germany.

