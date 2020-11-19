BE PART OF THE TEAM

Rugbaí Beo to feature all-female analysis and commentary team - a first for Irish TV

This will be the first time in Irish broadcasting that a rugby game will be fully voiced and analysed by female talent.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 3:51 PM
53 minutes ago 2,246 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5272265
TG4's Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill and Eimear Considine.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

TG4 HAS ANNOUNCED that Rugbaí Beo will feature an all-female analysis and commentary team for this weekend’s PRO14 Round 7 clash between Champions Leinster and Cardiff.

Female analysts have been a key feature of Rugbaí Beo’s revamped coverage over the past two years but this will be the first time in Irish broadcasting that a rugby game will be fully voiced and analysed by female talent.

Rugbaí Beo presenter Máire Treasa Ní Dhubghaill will be joined by former and current Irish International players Derbhile Níc a Bhaird, Eimear Considine and Jenny Murphy for analysis while Máire Ní Bhraonáin will provide commentary.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 head of sport, said: “TG4 have a deep commitment to female participation in sport and firmly believe in the underlying principle of the 20×20 campaign, that ‘if she can’t see it, she can’t be it’.

“Sunday’s coverage will be a realisation of the pledge we made in March 2019 to develop female commentary talent and another step on the road to addressing the lack of visibility and cultural perceptions of women in sport.”

Current champions Leinster are flying on top of Conference A ahead of Sunday’s date with the Blues, kick-off at 5.15pm, coverage starting on TG4 at 4.55pm.

 Munster co-captain Eimear Considine is in her third season as an analyst on Rugbaí Beo and is joined by Cork’s Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, a star on the Ireland Women’s Sevens Programme. 

Irish international Jenny Murphy has won a Grand Slam and two Six Nations Championships.

Mike Sherry joins Gavan and Murray to preview the big one in Twickenham:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

