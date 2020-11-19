Rugbaí Beo to feature all-female analysis and commentary team - a first for Irish TV

TG4 HAS ANNOUNCED that Rugbaí Beo will feature an all-female analysis and commentary team for this weekend’s PRO14 Round 7 clash between Champions Leinster and Cardiff.

Female analysts have been a key feature of Rugbaí Beo’s revamped coverage over the past two years but this will be the first time in Irish broadcasting that a rugby game will be fully voiced and analysed by female talent.

Rugbaí Beo presenter Máire Treasa Ní Dhubghaill will be joined by former and current Irish International players Derbhile Níc a Bhaird, Eimear Considine and Jenny Murphy for analysis while Máire Ní Bhraonáin will provide commentary.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 head of sport, said: “TG4 have a deep commitment to female participation in sport and firmly believe in the underlying principle of the 20×20 campaign, that ‘if she can’t see it, she can’t be it’.

“Sunday’s coverage will be a realisation of the pledge we made in March 2019 to develop female commentary talent and another step on the road to addressing the lack of visibility and cultural perceptions of women in sport.”

Current champions Leinster are flying on top of Conference A ahead of Sunday’s date with the Blues, kick-off at 5.15pm, coverage starting on TG4 at 4.55pm.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Munster co-captain Eimear Considine is in her third season as an analyst on Rugbaí Beo and is joined by Cork’s Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, a star on the Ireland Women’s Sevens Programme.

Irish international Jenny Murphy has won a Grand Slam and two Six Nations Championships.

Mike Sherry joins Gavan and Murray to preview the big one in Twickenham:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud