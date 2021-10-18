Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 18 October 2021
Advertisement

Van Graan hints that Conor Murray may be given a run-out next weekend

Lions scrum-half has not played for Munster so far this season.

By Garry Doyle Monday 18 Oct 2021, 7:43 AM
56 minutes ago 1,144 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5577387
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has said he will consider using Conor Murray this weekend against Ospreys, the last game of this block of URC fixtures.

Murray has not featured since the end of the Lions’ tour to South Africa. Although not injured, he has been purposely rested as last season’s campaign – 13 months in length – was the longest of his career.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” van Graan said of his scrum-half. “We’ve taken our time with his recovery, so if he comes through the week then we’ll make a call at the back end of the week whether we’re going to select him or not.

“He had non-23 training on Friday so really looking forward to getting him involved.”

Van Graan praised his team’s character following Saturday’s 20-18 win over Connacht, as they came from behind on three separate occasions to eke out a controversial win.

“I think if you look at the table, it’s three Irish teams at the top. Connacht are always such a big team in the interpros and you’ve got to give credit to them. Last season they beat all three of the Irish teams away.

“That’s why the players and the coaches and the supporters, and everybody involved loves an interpro, because that’s what you get. It’s not a classic but for the purist it’s a battle.

“That’s what the game is about and that’s why Irish rugby is in such a good place because they have got four top teams and some very good players across the four teams. That was a grind from our side, and proud of the way we finished that with that try and the conversion.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The coach backed Joey Carbery, his out-half who scored the winning conversion, just nine minutes after his clearance kick was blocked down by Jack Carty, nearly resulting in a Connacht victory.

“Joey is a world-class player,” Van Graan said. “He’s made one or two errors and has had some big moments. He’s one of our four 10s and we are rotating heavily.

“Last week, we had Ben Healy and Jack (Crowley), and this week we had Joey Carbery and Jake Flannery and we are going to continue to give everybody game-time, specifically in this block.

“The positive thing is he kicked that conversion, not only for him but for the team.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie