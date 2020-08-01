Quiz: What do you know about August rugby?

AH, AUGUST. THE glorious maturity of summer, kick-started by a bank holiday weekend that feels at least eight weeks overdue and serves as a stern reminder to enjoy the sunlight – dwindling though it may be – while we still can.

It’s the time of year when, previously, rugby comes back into our lives after a not-very-long hiatus to signal a season or perhaps even a seminal World Cup on the horizon. But the rugby played in this fine month does not routinely leave an imprint on the memory. Perhaps the forthcoming return of the Pro14 (only three weeks away now, folks) will change that.

Here’s a quick tester on some of the more notable August rugby friendlies, warm-ups and even some competitions played this century.

Against which club side did Brian O'Driscoll suffer a nasty injury in the August before the 2007 World Cup? Garryowen Biarritz

Pau Bayonne Ireland's first win over New Zealand came in August 2014. Which other former Women's World Cup champion did Ireland beat in the pool stage that month? England USA

Australia South Africa Last August brought a record defeat against England for Ireland. Can you remember the margin? 42 45

50 57 Which of these men did not have their World Cup hopes dashed by cruel and excruciating injury in an August warm-up? Geordan Murphy David Wallace

Gordon D'Arcy Tommy O'Donnell While the northern hemisphere is normally just warming up in this fine month, the southern hemisphere season would be in full swing. What do you reckon Australia's all-time Bledisloe Cup deficit is against New Zealand? (cups not games) 30 35

40 45 With high expectations as Women's World Cup hosts hosts in 2017, Ireland defeated which side in the pool stage before losing to the same opponent in the play-off phase? France Wales

Australia England 31 August is about as early as the Pro14 kicks off in recent years, but how many wins did Leinster amass before September 1 during the very first Celtic League season? 2 3

4 5 Who scored both tries for Ireland Women in their final defeat to Japan in the 2015 Sevens World Series qualifier in the UCD Bowl? Louise Galvin Alison Miller

Ashleigh Baxter Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe Against which side did Conor Murray make his international debut in August 2011? Scotland France

Wales England Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Augustus Gloop You got in way over your head here. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Caesar Augustus August just wouldn't be August without the likes of you. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! A gust of wind would have knocked you off course Share your result: Share