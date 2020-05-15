This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rugby Australia appoint new chairman hoping to rejuvenate for 2027 World Cup bid

‘The appointment marks a new era as we reset Rugby Australia.’

By AFP Friday 15 May 2020, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 441 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5099597
File photo: Hamish McLennan, then CEO of the Ten Network, departing court.
File photo: Hamish McLennan, then CEO of the Ten Network, departing court.
File photo: Hamish McLennan, then CEO of the Ten Network, departing court.

RUGBY AUSTRALIA TODAY named former TV executive Hamish McLennan as director and chairman-elect to lead the sport through a crisis deepened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hamish’s appointment marks a new era as we reset Rugby Australia and our game with a focus on the future,” said interim chairman Paul McLean.

McLennan will lead a sport in disarray, with the Wallabies languishing at seventh in the world rankings and Rugby Australia facing financial difficulties arising from the loss of July’s Test series as well as fierce competition from other codes.

However, Rugby Australia also said it had been promised Aus$14.2 (€8.46) million from World Rugby to help weather the crisis.

“The financial implications of the virus have been significant for Rugby Australia and this emergency relief funding will provide us with certainty for the next 12 months and enable us to close off our 2019 accounts,” said interim CEO Rob Clarke.

The game has effectively been shut down in Australia during the coronavirus pandemic, but plans have been drawn up to restart domestic play around early July.

McLennan said he was “looking forward to working with the board to rebuild trust across the rugby community, in particular the grassroots game.”

“Rugby has a deep heritage and strong community support in Australia, and everyone wants to see our Wallabies consistently win again,” he added. 

“I think the Rugby World Cup bid for 2027 creates an enormous opportunity for the country.”

McLennan arrives after a period of extraordinary upheaval for Rugby Australia which has included the resignation of chief executive Raelene Castle a month ago and the sudden departure last week of another director, Peter Wiggs, who had been widely tipped to become the next chairman.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie