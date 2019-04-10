Rugby Australia investigating after Folau's 'unacceptable' social media posts

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAS branded Israel Folau’s latest controversial social media posts as “unacceptable” and “disrespectful”.

The Australian union has engaged its Integrity Unit to further investigate the matter as Wallabies star Folau draws widespread condemnation for posts on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Folau’s latest Instagram post is accompanied by a meme that warns that hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators.”

Folau has also shared a Twitter post with a screengrab relating to Tasmania making gender optional on birth certificates.

Folau, who is a devout Christian, writes, “The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free.”

The Waratahs fullback, who recently became the all-time top try-scorer in Super Rugby, has previously been in hot water with Rugby Australia, having claimed that gay people were destined to go to hell last year.

The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free. pic.twitter.com/BWSWTMye98 — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) April 10, 2019 Source: Israel Folau /Twitter

In February of this year, Folau signed a new contract with Rugby Australia through until 2022 but has now drawn their disapproval again.

“Rugby Australia is aware of a post made by Israel Folau on his Instagram account this afternoon,” reads their statement.

“The content within the post is unacceptable. It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the Rugby community.

“The Rugby Australia Integrity Unit has been engaged on the matter tonight.”

