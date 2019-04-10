Rugby Australia investigating after Folau's 'unacceptable' social media posts

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAS branded Israel Folau’s latest controversial social media posts as “unacceptable” and “disrespectful”.
The Australian union has engaged its Integrity Unit to further investigate the matter as Wallabies star Folau draws widespread condemnation for posts on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Folau’s latest Instagram post is accompanied by a meme that warns that hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators.”
View this post on Instagram
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________
Folau has also shared a Twitter post with a screengrab relating to Tasmania making gender optional on birth certificates.
Folau, who is a devout Christian, writes, “The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free.”
The Waratahs fullback, who recently became the all-time top try-scorer in Super Rugby, has previously been in hot water with Rugby Australia, having claimed that gay people were destined to go to hell last year.
In February of this year, Folau signed a new contract with Rugby Australia through until 2022 but has now drawn their disapproval again.
“Rugby Australia is aware of a post made by Israel Folau on his Instagram account this afternoon,” reads their statement.
“The content within the post is unacceptable. It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the Rugby community.
“The Rugby Australia Integrity Unit has been engaged on the matter tonight.”
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (11)