Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

'Positive talks' for 16-team Rugby Club World Cup to take place from 2025

The prospective tournament would take place every four years ahead of a Lions summer, and replace the knockout stage of that season’s Champions Cup.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 7:12 PM
53 minutes ago 1,786 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5823133
La Rochelle's Matthias Haddad celebrates with the Champions Cup trophy.
Image: PA
La Rochelle's Matthias Haddad celebrates with the Champions Cup trophy.
La Rochelle's Matthias Haddad celebrates with the Champions Cup trophy.
Image: PA

‘POSITIVE TALKS ARE ongoing between all parties’ involved in a prospective Rugby Club World Cup which would launch in 2025, both the EPCR and English RFU have confirmed.

As first reported by Gavin Mairs in the Telegraph on Wednesday, the 16-team tournament would take place once every four years before a Lions tour, replacing the knockout stages of that season’s European Champions Cup.

The Club World Cup would consist of eight northern hemisphere clubs who emerge from the Champions Cup pool stage, seven from Super Rugby, plus a Japanese side (the URC’s South African franchises are considered ‘northern hemisphere’ clubs in this model). Those 16 sides would be placed in four pools with each playing two matches against teams from the opposite hemisphere. The winner of each pool would progress to the semi-finals ahead of a final which would crown the best club side in the world.

A spokesperson for the EPCR today confirmed that “positive talks are ongoing between all parties regarding a proposal for a Club World Cup.” The EPCR will be making no further comment on the proposal for now, but RFU chief Bill Sweeney was more forthcoming in his endorsement of the idea during a media address this afternoon.

While Sweeney stressed that there was still a “long way to go” and that the tournament is “not a completely done deal yet”, he added that “in terms of direction as a union we certainly support it and the clubs are very keen to get it done.”

“This summer there was a lot of talk around the north-south rivalry”, Sweeney continued, referring to the Six Nations countries’ tours of the southern hemisphere. “There was almost a Ryder Cup situation towards the end there, in terms of was it going to be 6-6 or would the north win all of those final matches on the final weekend.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“There seems to be more conversation around that and (the Club World Cup) just adds to that in terms of who has the best clubs in the world, the best club set-up. Is it the north or the south?”

It’s understood that the first edition of the tournament would take place only in European locations, with future iterations then held in a sole country from either hemisphere.

A 2025 start would avoid a clash with the proposed new Nations Championship which is currently central to discussions on a global rugby calendar. That competition, which for now feels more concrete, is expected to start in 2024 and be held every two years.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie