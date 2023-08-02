Player names to feature on back of Irish jerseys for first time this weekend

THE IRISH RUGBY team will carry players’ names on the back of their shirts for the first time this weekend.

The IRFU have announced that Saturday’s World Cup warm-up against Italy will see Ireland follow an example set last year by England and Scotland.

They say this break with tradition has been made to aid the recognition of players.

“As we count down towards the opening game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series this Saturday, we’re excited to announce that players’ names will be on our new Canterbury match kit for the first time during this Series”, said the IRFU’s Head of Commercial, Jessica Long. “We hope this will help further engage new audiences by increasing player recognition.”

Ireland’s World Cup warm-up series will also feature a range of other innovations away from the pitch, including the display of a countdown clock for penalties and conversions along with the trialing of a new “bunker” process for reviewing incidents of potential foul play.

Sitting in the bunker will be a dedicated ‘Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO), whose remit is to review any incidents in which a red card is not “clear and obvious.”

In these incidents, the referee and TMO will review no more than two video replays of an incident where foul play is suspected. If the referee is unsure as to whether the incident deserves a red card or not, the decision is passed to the Foul Play Review Officer and the player will leave the pitch for a 10-minute sin bin. Play will then continue, and the FPRO has a maximum of eight minutes to review the footage of the incident and recommend to the referee as to whether the incident deserves a yellow card or a red card.

Ireland have a clean bill of health for Saturday’s game, with the suspended Johnny Sexton the only absentee.