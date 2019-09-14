Rugby League player injured by pre-game firework

THERE WAS DRAMA before the start of the NRL Finals showdown between Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm when Joseph Leilua was struck in the left eye by a particle of a firework.

Leilua returned to the changing room for treatment at AAMI Park after suffering a freak injury moments before kick-off on Saturday.

The centre was running through an arch which was firing out steam and sparklers when the damage was done.

Leilua was unable to start the match and his late replacement, Bailey Simonsson, scored the opening try after only three minutes.

Former Newcastle Knights man Leilua recovered to join the action midway through the first half, replacing Nick Cotric, with Canberra leading 6-2 at the break.

