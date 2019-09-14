This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rugby League player injured by pre-game firework

Joseph Leilua was unable to start the NRL Finals showdown at AAMI Park due to damage done by pre-game pyrotechnics.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 11:07 AM
Canberra Raiders centre Joseph Leilua.
THERE WAS DRAMA before the start of the NRL Finals showdown between Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm when Joseph Leilua was struck in the left eye by a particle of a firework.

Leilua returned to the changing room for treatment at AAMI Park after suffering a freak injury moments before kick-off on Saturday.

The centre was running through an arch which was firing out steam and sparklers when the damage was done.

Leilua was unable to start the match and his late replacement, Bailey Simonsson, scored the opening try after only three minutes.

Former Newcastle Knights man Leilua recovered to join the action midway through the first half, replacing Nick Cotric, with Canberra leading 6-2 at the break.

