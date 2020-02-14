This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland internationals return as Connacht chase Pro14 play-offs

Andy Friend’s side take on Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 14 Feb 2020, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,735 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5007364
Ultan Dillane has returned to Connacht from Ireland's Six Nations squad.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ultan Dillane has returned to Connacht from Ireland's Six Nations squad.
Ultan Dillane has returned to Connacht from Ireland's Six Nations squad.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS ULTAN Dillane and David Heffernan have returned to the Connacht starting line-up for their Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground on Saturday [KO, 7.35pm].

The return of the duo is a timely boost for Andy Friend’s side as they face into some key fixtures that will determine if they can secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Connacht, who currently sit in fourth place in Conference B, are one point above Cardiff and need a victory to stay in the hunt.

Heffernan comes into a front row alongside props Paddy McAllister and Finlay Bealham, while Dillane will feature in the second row alongside Gavin Thornbury. Quinn Roux is still unavailable through injury.

Jarrad Butler will start at number 8 with Paul Boyle and Colby Fainga’a selected at blindside and openside respectively.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty form the half-back pairing while Peter Robb and Kyle Godwin have been selected in midfield, with Bundee Aki unavailable due to international commitments.

In the back-three, Tiernan O’Halloran has been handed the 15 jersey with Matt Healy and John Porch starting on the wings.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Peter Robb
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Paddy McAllister
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Paul Boyle
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (Capt)

Replacements
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Buckley
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Eoin McKeon
21. Caolin Blade
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Tom Daly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie