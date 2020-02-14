Ireland internationals return as Connacht chase Pro14 play-offs

Ultan Dillane has returned to Connacht from Ireland's Six Nations squad.

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS ULTAN Dillane and David Heffernan have returned to the Connacht starting line-up for their Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground on Saturday [KO, 7.35pm].

The return of the duo is a timely boost for Andy Friend’s side as they face into some key fixtures that will determine if they can secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Connacht, who currently sit in fourth place in Conference B, are one point above Cardiff and need a victory to stay in the hunt.

Heffernan comes into a front row alongside props Paddy McAllister and Finlay Bealham, while Dillane will feature in the second row alongside Gavin Thornbury. Quinn Roux is still unavailable through injury.

Jarrad Butler will start at number 8 with Paul Boyle and Colby Fainga’a selected at blindside and openside respectively.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty form the half-back pairing while Peter Robb and Kyle Godwin have been selected in midfield, with Bundee Aki unavailable due to international commitments.

In the back-three, Tiernan O’Halloran has been handed the 15 jersey with Matt Healy and John Porch starting on the wings.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Paddy McAllister

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Paul Boyle

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (Capt)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Denis Buckley

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Eoin McKeon

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Tom Daly.

