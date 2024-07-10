SATURDAY WILL MARK the “closing of a chapter”, regardless of whether or not Andy Farrell’s side win, lose or draw against South Africa, Wednesday’s subscriber exclusive Rugby Weekly Extra podcast heard.

“It does feel like this is the closing of a chapter and I think that was always the plan really,” The 42’s Murray Kinsella said.

“Farrell saw this as a tour where they would come and try to win the series with experienced campaigners like O’Mahony still as captain.

“Beyond this tour was always going to be the start of the regeneration. It’s quite clear to me that that does need to happen. Reinvention is probably a strong word but that next development and evolution of the team has to come in November and we can kick on from there.

“The World Cup in 2027 should and probably will come into view beyond this. I don’t think they viewed this tour as part of that, whereas other nations are absolutely looking at 2027 already this summer.

“I don’t think Ireland wanted to do that and they haven’t really done that.”

There are, of course, a variety of reasons why Farrell would not have been keen to approach this two-test series in an overly experimental fashion.

At the top of that list may have been a fear that a largely inexperienced side could have succumbed to heavy defeats against the back-to-back Rugby World Cup winners.

So, what’s the next step for this team?

“I think it’s obvious to everyone, including Andy Farrell, that this is a question that needs to be answered, both in terms of personnel and guys who have been on the fringe taking on even more important roles,” Kinsella said.

“Now, that’s already started to happen, obviously, particularly at out-half.

“Then with Casey getting his chance and Osborne coming into the team, that’s brilliant. But definitely beyond this tour, it’s about kicking that project on, be it playing style, personnel, even maybe a shake-up of coaching staff.”

Kinsella concluded, “I know Goodman is coming in but is there anything else you can add to that side of it?”

