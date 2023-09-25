'Ireland can still win it but I think South Africa have come out of this laughing'

WHO EMERGES FROM Ireland and South Africa’s Saturday night epic in best shape to progress through the competition and ultimately win the World Cup?

Bernard Jackman, the former Ireland hooker, said South Africa’s credibility as potential World Cup winners has been enhanced and not diminished as a result of their narrow loss to Andy Farrell’s side.

“I think they’ll beat France in a quarter-final,” Jackman said.

“They’re the worst team France could play because France aren’t actually that well drilled at the moment. Their attack is actually very average in terms of they’re relying on these individuals to light it up, and that’s obviously hard enough to shut down but I think South Africa have enough individuals who can match that x-factor that France have without Dupont (who Jackman believes will return for the semi-final should France qualify).”

Jackman believes Ireland can negotiate the challenge of Scotland, New Zealand and the semi-finalists to make it to the decider, against South Africa.

“So while I have no doubt we can hurt them, it’s going to be so much harder in the final. And I think they’re going to close up and just double down on a kicking game, set piece and defence, so yeah I think they come out of this . . . we needed to win, and we did win and we’ll get better for it but my estimation of South Africa has gone up if that makes sense, I still think Ireland can win it but I think they’ve come out of this laughing.”

