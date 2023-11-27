'Crowley was excellent and for me, he's the man to replace Johnny'

IT WAS BILLED as a chance to see Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley going head-to-head in an Ireland audition but Saturday’s clash between Munster and Leinster ended up with Crowley pitted against Ciarán Frawley.

Byrne was injured early in the game, meaning the versatile Frawley got 73 minutes at out-half in Leinster’s dramatic win over Munster.

As discussed on today’s episode of The 42 Rugby Weekly Extra, Frawley gave a reminder of his ability in that position. Former Leinster and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman was impressed with Frawley’s performance as the Skerries man slotted in seamlessly.

Frawley, who turns 26 next week, had been used at fullback early on this season but showed that he can shine at out-half.

“If Ross is injured now, I’d love to see Frawley in the mix there,” said Jackman on today’s podcast.

“He has jumped around position so much and had so many injuries that sometimes we forget about him a little bit. But realistically, three or four years ago, he was very much in the picture to be the replacement for Johnny Sexton in Leinster.

Advertisement

“Ball in hand, he has that pace and power and the way he shapes up – that’s why he was a very good 12 as well. Most teams keep their 10 in the backfield and he’s comfortable there from his time as a fullback. He’s got a good kicking game. I thought his linekicking was very good, he punished Munster for any indiscipline by really being aggressive with those linekicks.

“It was his hit on Tadhg Beirne that forced a turnover, so he likes the defensive aspect of it. So if Ross was out – I know they have Harry Byrne and Sam Prendergast – but I’d love to see Frawley have a run of games at 10.

“I think if he gets that run of games, he’ll be right there pushing Jack Crowley to be the number one 10 for Ireland. Now, I think Jack Crowley was excellent for Munster and for me, he’s the man to replace Johnny. It would take a lot to convince me otherwise but I think Frawley could be a genuine contender to battle it out with him if he gets game time at 10.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Leinster's Ciarán Frawley. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

As outlined on today’s pod, it’s not that long ago that Frawley was making moves as an out-half with Ireland, starting the two midweek games on the 2022 tour of New Zealand in the number 10 shirt.

He would likely have made his Test debut at out-half that autumn but for getting injured in Ireland A’s clash with the All Blacks XV at the start of Novemer. In his place, Crowley was called up and got his debut against Fiji before starting the win over Australia.

Crowley has barely looked back since and his performance on Saturday night underlined why he could be at number 10 for Ireland when the 2024 Six Nations kicks off.

“Crowley was excellent,” said The 42‘s Murray Kinsella on today’s podcast, “really assured.

“He delays his passes beautifully and it’s very Sexton-esque in how he does it, particularly the one for Calvin Nash’s linebreak in the second half. Nash beats Garry Ringrose when it was just beautiful from Crowley to delay, delay, delay.

“The same for Craig Casey’s try earlier. Crowley delays, delays and then hits Rory Scannell when he has already made sure Ross Byrne can’t get out to Scannell, meaning Henshaw makes his decision to go and chase down Scannell, then Ringrose goes as well, that’s because Crowley has delayed his pass and there’s that chain reaction.

“He’s combative as well, obviously the jackal turnover penalty was a big moment and we know he loves getting stuck in.

“He’s assured even in how he’s speaking to the referee. Crowley was waiting for the tee and subtly reminding the referee that Leinster have been cynical.

“He’s very thoughtful in games and it’s brilliant to see him stepping up across the board.”

If you are not already a subscriber then sign up here to listen to this podcast and enjoy unlimited access to The 42.